Mike Strachan knew March 18 was one of the most important days of his football career.
The Mountain East Conference canceled the fall season amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and Strachan lost the chance to follow up the first two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in University of Charleston history. As a result, the pro day at West Virginia – where he’d received an invitation to compete – was the only opportunity for scouts to see him live before the NFL draft.
With the weight of that reality resting on his shoulders, Strachan absolutely nailed the audition.
“He was the star,” Indianapolis Colts area scout Chad Henry said. “He was the star of the day. And there was never a doubt at all the entire time -- the way he carried himself, the way he performed.”
Sufficiently impressed, the Colts made Strachan the first pick of the seventh round on May 1. He’s just the fourth native of the Bahamas to be drafted into the league, and his elite athletic traits make him well worth the minimal risk.
At 6-foot-5 and 226 pounds, Strachan posted 20 reps on the bench press and a 10-foot-7 broad jump during the pro day in Morgantown, West Virginia. He also ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash, which is a good time but not superior. It also came after he’d performed on the bench press, so fatigue was definitely a factor. His 10-yard split of 1.55 seconds is elite.
Strachan’s relative athletic score – a metric designed by mathematician Kent Lee Platt to distill a player’s overall athleticism to a single number between one and 10 – is 9.22.
That explosion was evident on the field.
As a sophomore in 2018, he caught 48 passes for 1,007 yards and eight touchdowns to become the first player in program history to surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark. A year later, he had 78 receptions for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns.
When the pandemic swept across the country and sidelined Charleston in the fall, Strachan stayed focused on the next level.
“For me, right after I heard the news that I wasn’t going to be able to have a season, I just stayed sharp,” he said. “My teammates and I, we kept going on the field, keeping track of our position specifics, getting better. So I didn’t stop working. I knew that for the future, something good was coming, so I just stayed the course and I kept working.”
The fruits of that labor were on display at West Virginia.
In addition to the eye-popping testing numbers, Strachan showed very little rust with his routes and catching ability. That hinted at a level of maturity and self-motivation that should only help the wide receiver during the transition to the NFL.
Put together with his on-field domination, it’s all part of the reason the Colts believe Strachan has a chance to become a contributor.
“This is a big, fast guy,” Henry said. “Yeah, he’s raw. He’s got some development still, but there’s a lot of upside. And the performance was there – the production. You throw on the tape, you know who he is right away – just ’cause of the way he looks, the way he moves and the way he produces.”
Strachan’s story is remarkable.
Born in the Bahamas, he also considered chasing Olympic dreams in track and field. But football always has been his true love.
His father was a wide receiver at Bethune-Cookman and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is a family friend. So being drafted wasn’t an unthinkable goal for most of Strachan’s life.
And now that he’s arrived in the NFL, he’s ready to get to work.
“It is that reality for me right now,” Strachan said. “I stepped into the building and … I really could feel, ‘OK, this is the next chapter in my life.’ You have that bit of nervousness and excitement at the same time, but I really accepted the challenge and I’m ready to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.