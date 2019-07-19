ANDERSON — This weekend will be the final tune-up event at Anderson Speedway for the CRA Street Stocks before the 200-lap race in August.
The Four Crown event for the Street Stocks was postponed by rain earlier this year and is set for Aug. 10.
The Anderson race will be the third Four Crown race with the next $3,000-to-win event at Mount Lawn Speedway on July 28.
Ben Tunny won the first of the four races at the Indianapolis Speedrome.
Anderson native Josh Poore has dominated action in the Vore’s Welding & Steel Street Stocks at Anderson Speedway but is expected to face strong competition from Willie DeHart, Calvin Parham and Jacob McElfresh this weekend.
A strong field of Street Stocks are expected for the final chance to prepare for the 200-lap event just weeks away.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive division will compete in their longest race of the season with a 50-lap feature on tap.
Ricky Craig has won two features this year but has been challenged by Shane Reed and Tim Page.
The Vintage Racing Association Organization Modifieds will make their final appearance of 2019.
Tom Boorsma is coming off the most recent feature win and his son, Ryan, has also visited victory lane at Anderson Speedway.
The Thunder Roadsters return to action where Chad Cory has scored back-to-back feature wins. Doug Dugger has set fast time twice this year and has recorded two second-place finishes.
Dugger has a four-point lead over Cory in the championship battle.
Racing action starts at 7:30 p.m.
