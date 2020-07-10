ANDERSON — Anderson University women’s swimming and diving standout Halle Strege was named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America Team, which was announced by the CSCAA on Wednesday.
Strege was recognized by the CSCAA as an honorable mention selection by hitting an NCAA ‘B’ qualifying standard and turning in at least a 3.50 GPA for the year. She is the first athlete in program history to be named to the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team.
Strege posted a 1-meter 11-dive score of 402.95 points in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships to become the first athlete in program history to eclipse an NCAA ‘B’ qualifying standard. Her score was good enough to lock up the 1-meter diving conference title. During the NCAA Diving Regional, Strege claimed 13th place with a 1-meter 11-dive score of 361.45 points.
