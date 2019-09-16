PENDLETON — A challenging stretch of tennis began Monday afternoon when Pendleton Heights welcomed Hoosier Heritage Conference rival New Palestine to town.
The Arabian hospitality was greeted rather rudely, however, as the Dragons dropped just seven games in sweeping the singles matches on their way to a 4-1 win.
The loss dropped PH to 3-8 on the season and 0-4 in HHC play.
The Arabians picked up their lone win at No. 1 doubles and dropped a tough three-set match at No. 2 doubles to complete the scoring.
Senior Caleb King dropped the No. 1 singles match to Hancock County champion Ben Blachly 6-0, 6-1, despite several long points and rallies.
“Caleb has a lot of nice shots,” PH coach Royce Hammel said. “It’s just a matter of when to use what shots and when not to, when not to overhit. ... He missed a whole week of the season, but he’s coming on.”
The fate was largely the same for senior Zach Nelson and junior Parker Hammons at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Nelson dropped his match 6-0, 6-3, while the set scores were the same for Hammons, but in reverse order.
On the doubles courts, the Arabians were far more competitive, nearly taking two points in the process.
Seniors Kaleb Alumbaugh and Jackson McKinney controlled the first set and bounced back from adversity in the second to make it a 6-3, 6-4 sweep of sophomore Ezra Schwier and junior Ethan Haeberle.
Serving at 4-3, Alumbaugh double faulted to tie the set at 4-4 and hand the serve back to the Dragon duo with a chance of their own to take control.
But the Arabians broke back to retake the lead before McKinney served out the match on an Alumbaugh winner at 40-15.
“Both our doubles teams have been strong all year,” Hammel said. “The communication has gotten better all season.”
As Alumbaugh and McKinney were finishing up their victory, seniors Nick Vetor and Evan Bobb were forcing the Dragons into a third set at No. 2 doubles after dropping the first set.
But the Arabians went down two early breaks and, despite getting one back, could not get untracked in the decisive set in falling 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 to the Dragons.
It will be a busy stretch for Hammel and the Arabians. After another home HHC match Wednesday against Greenfield-Central, they will host Madison County champion Lapel on Thursday before seeing the likes of Delta next week.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Hammel said.
