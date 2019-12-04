FRANKTON — The Frankton girls basketball team protected its home court with a 62-41 win over Eastern on Wednesday. Eastern marked the fifth opponent to come into the Eagles Nest this season and the fifth opponent to leave without a win.
After starting the season on fire, the Eagles (6-4) have found themselves in a bit of a cool spell. Frankton had lost three out of the last four, the last being an 11-point defeat to Shenandoah on Saturday. Headed into Wednesday’s game, coach Stephan Hamaker stressed playing all four quarters.
“Tonight’s big focus was just playing four solid quarters of basketball,” Hamaker said. “Over in New Castle, we didn’t play four quarters. The girls knew that, coming into the game that was a big emphasis”
Eastern (4-3) looked to hand the Eagles their first home loss. The Comets are familiar with playing in opponent territory, having four of their first six games to start the season away. Eastern came out 2-2 in such games and looked to add a third to that stat Wednesday.
The Comets came out strong and forced the Eagles into some tough shots. They quickly turned these defensive stops into points through the fast break. Eastern wasted no time trying to get the ball to the bucket. This surprised Frankton as it trailed early.
Things changed when Chloee Thomas got into the game. Her first two possessions saw her get two offensive rebounds and putbacks, something that became a theme throughout the evening. Defensively, the lane was all hers. Any Comet player that entered was either blocked or forced into a shot they regretted.
“Obviously, when you have a 6-footer in a girls’ basketball game, it gives you a little edge.” Hamaker said. “We like that little extra energy when she came into the game. It was a little added bonus that we know we have.”
After holding Eastern to just three points in the second quarter, Frankton led 23-19 at halftime.
Eastern came out in a half-court trap after the break. After initially struggling to create, the Eagles started swinging the ball around and found some offense behind Baliee Webb and Elite 11 member Addie Gardner. The Comets rallied behind senior McKenzie Cooper, who’s offense was enough to keep Eastern in the game headed into the final quarter, trailing by six.
Ella Shields began the fourth with a bucket and a foul. After missing the free throw, Thomas got the rebound and putback that forced Comets coach Andy Steele to call a timeout. Eastern was unable to regroup as the momentum fell completely in the hands of the Eagles.
Gardner led a balanced Eagles’ scoring attack with 16 points. Following were Thomas with 10, Shields and Lauryn Bates with eight and Webb with seven. Frankton will look to build off this win Friday with a CIC matchup, as it travels to Alexandria with a varsity start time of 7:30 p.m.
“It is ‘go-time” a little bit,” Hamaker said. “We know that we have the January grind coming up, and we want to get as many Ws on the scoreboard before that happens.”
