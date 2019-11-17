ANDERSON -- With the boys’ basketball season set to start in a week, Liberty Christian is ready to hit the court running and make themselves known this season.
Although official practices started on Monday, Nov. 12, the Lions have been eager to see some competition for a while now.
“It’s basketball season and I am ready to get the crowd going,” senior Cade McCord said. “I came in a couple times and got a lot of shots up [in the summer]. I had soccer so I had a lot of running and training there.”
Sophomore Christian Nunn agrees.
“I am looking forward to hitting the floor with my brothers,” Nunn said. “We put in so much work in the offseason and just develop as a team. We learned more of the mental game…and we hit the weight room a lot.”
A big aspect of the Lions’ ability to stay competitive stems from their offseason training. Head coach Jason Chappell made it a priority for his athletes to get in the gym and bulk up.
“This will be the biggest team we have ever had,” Chappell said. “The guys were in the gym every day. They were lifting, and they got a lot stronger. I am really excited at what we can do this season.”
This difference in physicality will mostly be seen in the lane where Liberty Christian will spend a lot of time trying to make plays.
“Any time that you can get the ball in the paint, it helps everything else,” Chappell said. “Our goal is always to get the ball into the paint. It helps the outside shooting, and you go to the line more often.”
Along with physical upgrade from last season, the Lions have been staying in shape by playing other sports. Chappell estimates that over 50 percent of students at Liberty Christian are two-sport athletes. This adds a level of depth since the athletes can stay active all year long.
“One of the advantages of being at a school like ours is that you get a lot of two or three sport athletes,” Chappell said. “These kids are competing year-round and they are getting some good quality leadership skills.”
Since many of the athletes are always active, Chappell is making it a priority that they are well-rounded as individuals and on the court.
“We want everybody to have a post move,” Chappell said. “We want everybody to have a three-point shot. We want everybody to be able to drive. We want them to be better basketball players.”
When it comes to the play on the court, the Lions are focusing on a quick and powerful style of play. This requires conditioning and the ability to move down the floor fast.
“We had a series of years where we called ourselves ‘Run LCS’ and I would think that this is kind of “Run LCS 2.0,’” Chappell said. “We want to run, and we want to push it.”
All of these factors will come together towards the end of November when the season officially tips off. Liberty Christian will open the season on Nov. 26 against Indiana Math and Science at home.
