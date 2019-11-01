At this point, Purdue is looking for any kind of a lift after back-to-back losses to Iowa and Illinois.
The Boilermakers could receive one if speedy sophomore receiver Rondale Moore returns from a leg injury Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium against Nebraska (noon, Fox). Moore has been sidelined for more than a month since his leg buckled going out for a pass route in Purdue’s Big Ten opener against Minnesota on Sept. 28.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm told reporters following Thursday’s practice Moore has made progress, “but still has a ways to go.”
Moore, a preseason All-America candidate, had 29 catches for 387 yards and two touchdowns before going down with the injury.
Purdue (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) needs to win out to keep its two-year bowl streak alive. Nebraska (4-4) is coming off a 38-31 loss to Indiana but will be bolstered by the return of sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez, who has sat out the last two games for the Cornhuskers with a knee injury.
Brohm said redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer has practiced well this week and will start. Plummer was benched during Purdue’s 24-6 loss to Illinois after his two turnovers (interception returned for a TD and fumble) led to 14 points for the Illini. Plummer has thrown for 1,361 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.
If Moore remains out, Purdue will look to get David Bell (44 catches, 653 yards, four TDs) back involved in the passing game. Bell had just five catches for 19 yards on a rainy day against Illinois.
“In those conditions, it was tough to throw the ball, and it was tough,” Brohm said. “A lot of times, we got it to him and it was on screens. We knew there were ways to get him open down the field. Just a matter of completing the ball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.