ANDERSON — For sports fans, July is becoming a strange form of déjà vu as they seem to be reliving the month of March, when the coronavirus pandemic resulted in postponements and cancellations of athletics across the country.
To former Pendleton Heights and new Anderson University two-sport athlete Ally Hall, it feels more like going through the same nightmare over and over again.
“I finally had something to look forward to after high school when everything was canceled, and here we go again with Round 2,” Hall said.
After suffering through a spring when Hall’s final high school softball season was canceled, she has now seen her initial collegiate volleyball season postponed until the spring after AU’s conference, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, announced football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball — classified as high-risk contact sports by the NCAA -- will be played during the spring of 2021 instead of the fall of 2020.
“The HCAC is committed to offering engaging athletic experiences for student athletes in these sports with extensive team activities this fall followed by spring competitive seasons,” the conference said in a statement Monday. “In adjusting to the challenges presented by the pandemic, these modifications maintain safety as the highest priority but help ensure the opportunity for as much participation as possible in each HCAC sport.”
Hall learned Sunday evening from AU volleyball coach Tami Miller an announcement was forthcoming. While fearing the worst, that preparation did little to ease Hall’s disappointment.
“It’s horrible, absolutely horrible and such a sad feeling,” Hall said. “I looked at it (Monday) morning, and my first reaction was, ‘Well, shoot.’”
Based on their risk classifications as assigned by the NCAA, the HCAC will progress forward with fall seasons in the sports of golf, tennis and cross country. The conference will also schedule some competitions for baseball and softball in the fall that will not count toward league standings.
This could affect Hall, who plans to play both volleyball and softball at AU. It is too early in the process to make a decision as to which sport she will choose to play this spring.
“It’s going to be a big decision to be made,” she said. “I guess I really don’t have anything to say until I get all the information from Coach Miller.”
She hopes to have more details from Miller in the coming days to help with her decision-making process. She is comforted by having the support of her coaches, including both Miller and AU softball coach Tony Holloway and his staff.
“I did hear from both my softball coaches today, and they basically said that whatever I choose to do, they’re in my corner,” Hall said. “That was really good to hear that they support me in whatever I decide.”
A decision on the timing of basketball season (also defined as a high contact risk sport by the NCAA) will be made in the near future. Swimming and diving is classified as a low contact risk sport and will continue forward with its standard schedule. Indoor and outdoor track and field, men's lacrosse and women's lacrosse have also not been altered at this time.
"While this is disappointing for our student-athletes and staff, we are not alone as this decision is being made by conferences and universities all across the country," AU athletic director Marcie Taylor said. "My heart aches for our student-athletes, but we know this is the right thing for their health and safety and our community at this time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.