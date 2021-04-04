INDIANAPOLIS – History teetered all night for Gonzaga, but thanks to a miraculous overtime shot, the ‘Zags are moving on to the NCAA Tournament final, perfect after all.
Freshman point guard Jalen Suggs banked in a 30-footer at the overtime buzzer, lifting Gonzaga to a 93-90 win over UCLA in a Final Four game for the ages at Lucas Oil Stadium.
After UCLA sophomore forward Johnny Juzang tied the score at 90, putting back his own miss with 3.9 seconds left, Suggs raced upcourt and heaved the game-winning shot just before the buzzer sounded.
“I got as many dribbles as I can, tried to get as close as I could,” Suggs said. “(Juzang) was actually right under me. I just put it up. I was fading away with it and went off the backboard and in …
“That’s something you practice on your mini hoop as a kid or in the gym just messing around, but to be able to do that, it’s just crazy.”
Gonzaga coach Mark Few chose not to call a timeout after Juzang’s shot because he didn’t want to give UCLA a chance to set its defense, and he felt good when he saw the shot leave Suggs’ hand.
“He just has that magical aura,” Few said. “He makes them in practice all the time. It’s crazy how many he’s made in practice, last-second shots. It felt pretty good. I was staring right at it, and I was like, ‘That’s in,’ and it was.”
With the win, Gonzaga did what Kentucky in 2015 and UNLV in 1991 failed to do, avoiding an upset loss as an unbeaten team in a Final Four game. Now Gonzaga (31-0) moves on to face Baylor (27-2) in the NCAA title game Monday, after Baylor dispatched Houston 78-59 earlier Saturday night. With a win Monday, Gonzaga would match Indiana’s record of 32-0 in 1975-76 as the last team to finish a college basketball season without a loss. Gonzaga and Baylor, the consensus No. 1 and No. 2 teams all season, were supposed to play in Indianapolis in early December, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
UCLA had a chance to spoil Gonzaga’s perfect season at the end of regulation, but Juzang was called for a charge with 0.7 of a second left, with Gonzaga forward Cory Kispert just outside of the cylinder. As a result, both teams went into overtime tied at 81.
Drew Timme scored three straight inside baskets in overtime to put Gonzaga up 87-83. Then, after UCLA cut Gonzaga’s lead to 87-85 on a Cody Riley jumper, Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard answered with a step-back 3-pointer to extend Gonzaga’s lead to 90-85 with 1:15 left.
But UCLA, as it did all night, kept charging back. Jamie Jaquez Jr. hit a corner 3-pointer to cut Gonzaga’s lead to 90-88, then, after a missed 3-point attempt by Kispert, Juzang tied the score at 90 with the follow up shot.
Timme led five Gonzaga players in double figures with 25 points, while playing through the overtime session with four fouls. Joel Ayayi added 22 points, with Suggs scoring 16 points, Kispert scoring 15 points and Nembhard finishing with 11 points and eight assists.
“I was just trying to call the right sets,” Few said. “It was tough to get any kind of separation. We were dealing with some foul trouble, trying to get Drew in and out of that thing.”
For 11-seed UCLA (22-10), it was a heartbreaking end to an inspired run that began with a First Four overtime win against Michigan State at Purdue’s Mackey Arena on March 18. Juzang scored 29 points to lead UCLA, with Jaquez adding 19 points and Riley posting a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. UCLA posted an overtime win over Alabama in the Sweet 16 and beat Michigan by two points on the last possession in the Elite Eight but ran out of magic in the Final Four.
From the outset, UCLA was comfortable playing at Gonzaga’s pace. The Bruins, who entered the game 14-point underdogs, played free and easy in jumping to an early 19-15 lead.
UCLA stretched its lead to as many as six points, going up 36-30 on a Juzang jumper. But Gonzaga eventually found its second gear. A runout basket by Timme off a UCLA turnover cut the Bruins' lead to 36-34, forcing Cronin to call a timeout.
A 3-pointer by Kispert with 1:27 left in the half cut UCLA’s lead to 41-40, then Suggs followed with a 3-pointer for Gonzaga with 53 seconds left to tie the score at 43. With three seconds left in the half, Kispert sank a 14-footer, putting Gonzaga up 45-44 at halftime.
Gonzaga shot 60.7% from the field in the first half and 50% (4-of-8) from 3-point range. UCLA stayed with the Bulldogs offensively, shooting 57.7% from the floor and 57.1% (4-of-7) from 3-point range.
Ayayi led all scorers with 16 points in the first half for Gonzaga, while Juzang had 15 points for UCLA.
Gonzaga was unable to build a lead as big as seven points in the second half, as UCLA kept coming back.
“Putting up the fight that they gave us, they deserve all the credit in the world,” Suggs said. “They have shot makers. They have big-time shot makers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.