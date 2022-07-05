ANDERSON—During the summer of 2021, the Anderson basketball team was 25-1, giving their fans a glimpse of what was to come during a 20-4 regular season that included Madison County and North Central Conference championships.
Coach Donnie Bowling and the Indians were back on top locally and had regained statewide respect after entering the top-ten rankings near the end of the regular season.
Based on their just concluded 2022 summer tour, Anderson—and its star senior leading scorer--could be primed for an even bigger regular season.
Despite the graduation of 4 key seniors and facing a more difficult schedule at tournaments—including the Charlie Hughes Shootout—the Indians finished this summer at 25-3 and appear poised to prove that 2021-22 was not fluke.
“It seemed like everywhere we went, they put us up against the top teams,” Bowling said. “Every week, we had to go against Pike and Cathedral or we had to go against North Central and Zionsville or Fishers, every week it was against somebody really tough. I think that was the biggest difference this year.”
One player who may be out to make a point this season is senior Ahmere Carson. After averaging 19.9 points per game last season, but being left off the Junior All-Stars by the Indiana High School Basketball Coaches Association—the same group that had named him to the Underclass Supreme 15 the week prior—Carson put up 38.6 points per game in the Hughes tournament at Carmel in front of many IHSBCA members. His weekend included a day where he scored 86 points in 2 games against Zionsville and 2022 4A runner-up Chesterton.
Already an explosive scorer, Carson with a chip on his shoulder could be even more dangerous this season.
“He’s really focused,” Bowling said. “We were playing Brebeuf this week and were down 16 at halftime and the (Brebeuf) guys were talking to him, telling him he wasn’t that good because he only had 8 points at halftime. He scored 30 points in the second half. He came to the bench, closed his eyes, and was rocking back and forth—I thought he was praying—and he said, ‘Coach I gotta show them, we gotta show them, we’re not going to lose to them.’ Next thing we know, he scored 18 points in a row.”
Carson—who has had contact with multiple D1 schools, including an offer from Wisconsin-Milwaukee--is not the only talented returnee from last year’s team that sent Ty Wills, Sean Paige, Kedric Anderson, and Lathan Averhart to play college hoops this season. Carson’s senior classmates Ja’Quan Ingram and Jaylen Murphy are also shining brightly once again this summer.
Ingram, a 6-foot-3 swingman a year ago, is seeing more time at the point position this summer, a trend that could continue into the regular season. A raw talent who averaged 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds last year, Bowling says Ingram is continuing to develop into a skilled all-around player.
“We like Ahmere at the point, great kid and great everything, but when you have him at the point, he’s looking to score,” Bowling said. “Ja’Quan always has energy, always gets rebounds…this year, he’s going to be a lot better and a lot more mature.”
The 6-7 Murphy figures to be the primary presence in the post this season after sharing time with Paige last year. He had the winning shot at the buzzer this summer against North Central and, gifted with soft hands and touch around the basket, Murphy is also developing into a vocal leader Bowling needs on the court and in the locker room.
“He’s been averaging 16 a game this summer,” Bowling said of Murphy. “All three of those guys, in certain respects, are leaders.”
Junior Lewis Jackson has been unable to play much of the summer due to injury, but is expected to be an important piece this season. His absence has presented an opportunity for heralded 6-4 sophomore Damien King and freshman Collin Lewis to shine. And neither has disappointed.
“People were hurt and people just replaced them and played really well and (senior) Latrell White played really well,” Bowling said. “I think guys are just getting better and the younger guys are pretty good too.”
Junior Spencer Proctor has provided toughness this summer and is someone Bowling says he can trust to guard a bigger, stronger player.
All in all, the coach’s excitement level for 2022 rivals what it was after last summer.
“I was really surprised with how well we played, especially losing four seniors,” Bowling said. “It’s a more confident group.”