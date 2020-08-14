ANDERSON -- As a result of coronavirus restrictions in other states, the Champion Racing Association’s Super Series will make a third appearance at Anderson Speedway.
For the first time since 2005, the super late models will battle on the high banked quarter-mile oval Saturday in the Tom Wood Honda 125 presented by Aerco Heating & Cooling.
The super late models will be joined by the CRA Street Stocks in a Triple Crown event of 150 laps.
The Tom Wood Honda 125 will mark the first appearance of the 2020 season for three-time Redbud 400 champion John VanDoorn and Wisconsin veteran Dennis Prunty.
Cody Coughlin won the first visit of the series to Anderson in June, and Carson Hocevar, driving VanDoorn’s car, won the Redbud 400.
The expected entries include 2019 champion Greg VanAlst of Anderson and 2018 champion Josh Brock. Former Redbud 400 winners Steve Dorer and New Castle’s Dalton Armstrong will be in action.
Local drivers entered include former Anderson Speedway champion Jack Dossey III and rookies Mason Keller and Jaren Crabtree.
A strong contingent of Street Stock drivers from the Bluegrass state are coming north for the Triple Crown race led by Brett Hudson and Alex Ware.
A strong local contingent of drivers are entered including track champion Josh Poore, Jason Atkinson, Jacob McElfresh, James Kirby III, Jake Owens and Andrew Teepe.
The Front Wheel Drive division will be in Figure-8 action with the CSR Super Cups also on the racing program.
Qualifying takes place at 6:30 p.m. with racing action at 7:30.
Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children between the ages of 5 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.
