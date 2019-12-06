BLOOMINGTON – Indiana has excelled within the confines of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall the first eight games this season.
But the Hoosiers will be facing both their first road test and their first Big Ten test Saturday against Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. (4:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
Indiana coach Archie Miller is hopeful his team's physical style of play will carry over well to the road. The Hoosiers have outrebounded each of their first eight opponents and lead the nation in free throws attempted per game (30.1) and free throws made per game (21.4).
“I would hope to think that rebounding travels,” Miller said. “I would hope to think that's something that we're trying to really establish, regardless of where you play, what we do. It's something we take a lot of pride in. In this league, on the road, rebounding is everything. It will be everything on Saturday.”
Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding margin at plus-11.8.
“It’s been a point of emphasis every day in practice,” junior center Joey Brunk said.
Indiana (8-0) is seeking to match the 9-0 start it got off to in 2012-13 and pick up its first conference win. Wisconsin (4-4) has lost three straight and has struggled to score of late, averaging 52 points in the three losses. But Wisconsin is 4-0 at the Kohl Center, which includes a 77-61 win over Marquette. Indiana hasn’t won at the Kohl Center since 1998, six days after the building opened.
“We expect them to be obviously a very, very, you know, ready team,” Miller said. “For us, it's going to come down to not turn it over on the road. We've turned it over here recently quite a bit.”
Indiana has turned the ball over 18 or more times in each of its last three games. The Hoosiers had 12 turnovers in the second half against Louisiana Tech and 12 turnovers in the second half against Florida State.
“We can't turn it over up there,” Miller said. “It's a different type of turnover. You're dealing with the crowd. You're dealing with road conditions. You're dealing with a different type of system and style that makes you turn it over in different ways, maybe not as much pressure, but decision-making.”
Miller expects Wisconsin to try to dictate the pace, making the game slow and methodical.
“On the road, sometimes you're not able to play as fast,” Miller said. “You have to control it a little bit more, and the tempo goes down, especially when you play Wisconsin. That's a little bit more of a half-court oriented offense and defensive team. Their style is one of which makes you work on both ends.”
A grad transfer from Butler and former Southport standout, the 6-foot-11 Brunk is looking forward to playing in his first Big Ten conference game.
“The Big Ten is one of the best (conferences) in the country,” Brunk said. “I grew up watching a lot of Big Ten games and being from the midwest, I mean, it's a great opportunity, and I know we're all excited to get going.”
Miller said it will be important for the Hoosiers to come out and play with the right mindset after knocking off No. 17 Florida State on Tuesday. A win Saturday would likely move the Hoosiers into the Top 25.
“Hopefully, we were able to put Florida State to bed very quickly,” Miller said. “Some of the things that we did well and some of the things that we didn't, and move on and stay grounded and (keep) the humility about us that we are not anywhere near where we have to get to.”
PHINISEE DOUBTFUL
Miller said sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee remains doubtful for both Saturday’s Wisconsin game and Tuesday’s game against Connecticut at the Jimmy V Classic in New York City.
Phinisee has missed IU’s last three games with various ailments, including rib, abdominal and ankle injuries.
“He's nursing a singular injury right now, which is an ankle,” Miller said. “He's doing underwater work and normal rehabilitation. He was on the floor yesterday, without his boot, shooting, and I think he'll hopefully be able to progress a little bit more into that today.
“I would say doubtful for this weekend and maybe early next week. With no setbacks, maybe we see towards the end of December or middle games, our last few games in December where he gets in. My hope is that he continues to work towards getting back to practicing a little bit more.”
