It’s no shock Ohio State is off to a 2-0 start in Big Ten play.
The remaining undefeated teams in the league, though, aren’t your garden variety list of traditional conference powers.
Indiana, off a breakthrough 8-5 season in 2019, is 2-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1991. Purdue, 4-8 a season ago, also is 2-0 despite speedy star receiver Rondale Moore being sidelined for undisclosed reasons. And Northwestern, sparked by transfer quarterback Peyton Ramey, is 2-0 after finishing 3-9 last season.
The Hoosiers have forced six turnovers in their first two games and are a perfect 11-for-11 in red-zone scoring opportunities. Fourth-year IU coach Tom Allen has built an athletic roster composed of players throughout the Midwest and Southeast. IU showed early this season it could win on the road, pulling out a 37-21 win at Rutgers after its statement win over Penn State to start the season.
“So encouraged by the way our guys responded after a big win Week 1, making sure we stayed locked in and focused,” Allen said.
The Boilermakers have been sparked by the stellar play of sophomore wide receiver David Bell, who leads all Big Ten receivers in catches (22), receiving yards (243) and is tied for the conference lead in TD catches.
“He's been outstanding in every facet of the game,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “Not only his production on the field, not only his ability to make contested catches, not only his ability to find a way to make the play in a clutch situation. That's remarkable in itself.
“But one of the main reasons he does those things is he puts in the work. He does it every day in practice. He doesn't miss reps. He doesn't miss practice. He doesn't take time off.”
Ramsey, who left Indiana when Michael Penix Jr. was declared the starting quarterback heading into the 2020 season, has posted a 70.8 completion percentage in two games and provided stability at a position that was in flux for Northwestern for most of last season. With Ramsey under center, Northwestern stormed back from an early 17-0 deficit Saturday to edge Iowa 21-20.
“The way he controls the offense, everybody’s really able to rally around him,” Northwestern right tackle Gunnar Vogel told the Daily Northwestern. “Everybody has high expectations for him because he’s shown he can do it in practice.”
OH, BROTHER
While Tua Tagovailoa had a successful debut as an NFL starting quarterback with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, his younger brother, Taulia, was dynamic in his second career start at Maryland.
Taulia Tagovailoa completed 26 of 35 passes for 394 yards, leading the Terrapins to a 45-44 overtime win over Minnesota on Friday night.
Tagovailoa added 59 yards rushing and two rushing TDs, becoming just the third Big Ten player in the last 20 seasons to notch 350 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a single game. He rallied Maryland back from down 17 points in the second half and bounced back from a three-interception game in his starting debut against Northwestern.
“For us and those that have been in this building and have seen the way he’s practiced since he’s been here, not surprised,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said following the game. “That’s what we saw on film.”
With the comeback win, Maryland snapped an eight-game conference losing streak.
For his efforts, Tagovailoa earned co-Big Ten offensive player of the week honors with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns in Ohio State’s 38-25 win over Penn State. Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (3 sacks, 7 tackles) was named Big Ten defensive player of the week, while Indiana kicker Charles Campbell (3-for-3 on field goal attempts) earned Big Ten special team player of the week honors
WISCONSIN OUTBREAK
Wisconsin already canceled one league game last week against Nebraska due to a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak.
Now it appears the Badgers’ game this week against Purdue is in jeopardy as well. Wisconsin said it will decide Tuesday whether to go forward with its game against the Boilermakers on Saturday.
On ESPN College GameDay, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez confirmed the outbreak involved 22 active cases – 12 players and 10 staff members – which reportedly includes current starting quarterback Graham Mertz.
Brohm, who sat out Purdue’s opening win against Iowa after testing positive for COVID-19, said the Boilermakers are going forward as if the game is going to be played.
“When those decisions are made, we'll adjust,” Brohm said. “But as of right now, we're going full speed ahead.”
The hope that rapid daily antigen testing in the Big Ten would result in fewer outbreaks and a full schedule being played hasn’t materialized. Illinois had two players test positive – starting quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore -- before its 31-24 loss to Purdue on Saturday. Seven other Illini players sat out the game due to contact tracing.
“With the amount of guys (out), you only have so many players,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith told reporters Monday. “We can’t afford any others. We can’t afford to have another group go out. We’re right at the border to be able to really practice the way we would like. At a few positions, we’re right at the minimum amount.”
