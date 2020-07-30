ANDERSON — Rock Swan and Swan Bomb, a pair of trotting fillies sired by Indiana’s leading trotting stallion, Swan For All, were victorious in their respective $31,500 divisions of the Indiana Sires Stakes for 3-year-old trotting fillies at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday. It was the third round of the seven-round series for the sophomore fillies.
Rock Swan and Trace Tetrick continued their winning ways and delivered as the heavy 1-9 favorite in the opening division of the stakes action. Stopping the timer in 1:54.2, Rock Swan recorded her second straight stakes victory and equaled her established lifetime mark.
Leaving from Post 7, Rock Swan was not hustled early and found a spot along the rail in fourth through the opening panel in :27.3. Tetrick gave his filly the green light just before the half in :57.3, and she ranged up to match strides with the pacesetting Skyway Tinacious and Peter Wrenn at the third station in 1:26. When the field turned for home, Rock Swan was on top by three lengths and appeared to cruise to the wire effortlessly, finishing three lengths in front of Skyway Tinacious.
“She’s always been very professional,” Tetrick said. “She has grown up a little this year and grown into herself. She’s a very handy filly to drive and knows her job.”
Trained by Erv Miller, the daughter of Swan For All and Jolly Jessica has now won two of four seasonal outings and 11 of 15 lifetime. Owned in partnership by S&R Racing and Anthony Lombardi, Rock Swan pushed her lifetime bankroll to $441,106. The victory was also one of five wins on the evening’s 14-race card for Hoosier Park’s leading driver, Tetrick.
In the second division, Swan Bomb and Ricky Macomber Jr. utilized the long Hoosier Park stretch to their advantage to pull the 8-1 upset. Scoring in 1:55.4, Swan Bomb recorded her first stakes win and established a new lifetime best.
Leaving from Post 2, Swan Bomb was uninvolved in the early stages of the race and waited patiently along the rail in fourth. The 6-5 post time favorite, Hotel Whiskey and John DeLong dictated fractions of :57.2 and 1:26.3 while the field remained in single file line.
Turning for home, Macomber was able to find late racing room and urged Swan Bomb forward. Using a :28 final panel, Swan Bomb was able to track down the leaders and trot strong to the wire to get the win over a hard-charging Laney and Sam Widger.
Trained by Jamie Macomber, Swan Bomb recorded the second win of her sophomore season from six outs. The daughter of Swan For All and Tilly Bomb has now earned $34,685 in lifetime purses and is owned by Dreamville Stable.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Hoosier Park on Thursday with two $31,500 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings.
Thursday’s 14-race card will also feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 in Races 3-6 and a $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 in Race 14.
The 2020 live racing season at Hoosier Park will continue through Nov. 21.
