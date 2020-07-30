ANDERSON — Swan In Motion continued his winning ways at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino after he captured the featured event Thursday, the second division of the $31,500 Indiana Sires Stakes for 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings. Stopping the timer in 1:54.3 over a track rated sloppy, Swan In Motion claimed his third straight stakes win and remains undefeated in five starts this season for trainer Jamie Macomber and driver Ricky Macomber Jr.
Swan In Motion was unhurried from the gate and settled along the rail in third while Emma Town Bud and Michael Oosting did all the heavy lifting on the front. Emma Town Bud carved out fractions of :28.4, :58.4 and 1:27.3 before ever feeling a threat. When the field turned for home, Macomber Jr. guided Swan In Motion out to the middle of the track, and the colt found his best stride. Using a final panel of :26.1, Swan In Motion was able to track down Emma Town Bud and went on to win by a length-and-a-quarter.
The son of Swan For All and Keystone Sadie has won five of five outs for his sophomore season and seven of 15 lifetime. Owned in partnership by M&M Racing and Norbert Joseph Maza, Swan In Motion has now bankrolled $261,450 lifetime.
In the second split of the stakes action, Dude Included utilized a similar late-stepping strategy to score in a new lifetime best of 1:53. With driver John DeLong in the sulky, Dude Included turned a pocket trip into a two-length score to record his second win of the season.
TJ’s Top Pick and Trace Tetrick played the role of post-time favorite and dictated fractions of :27.1, :56.4 and 1:25.2 while Dude Included waited patiently in the pocket. Tipping out from behind the tiring leader turning for home, Dude Included employed a :27.1 final quarter to win going away.
Trained by Trent Stohler, Dude Included now sports a 5-2-3-0 seasonal record and 14-3-7-1 lifetime. Owned by Benjamin Graber, Dude Included pushed his lifetime bankroll to $129,735 with the win.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Hoosier Park on Friday with two divisions for the 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings. The evening’s 14-race card will also feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 Pool in Race 14.
Live racing at Hoosier Park will continue through Nov. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.