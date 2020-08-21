CLERMONT – The Swanson brothers won two of the biggest events at Lucas Oil Raceway on Dave Steele Carb Night including USAC’s Silver Crown Series.
Tanner Swanson took the lead from brother Kody on Lap 41 with an inside pass coming off the fourth corner and never looked back, leading the final 59 laps.
The brothers started side-by-side on the front row for the USAC Silver Crown 100 on Friday at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Kody Swanson, who won the earlier Indy Pro 2000, led the first 41 laps, with his brother running in his tire tracks.
“The team gave me a great race car,” Tanner Swanson said in victory lane. “I think Kody had a better car than us, but he had a tire problem.
“We caught a little luck tonight.”
During the third caution period, caused when John Heydenreich spun coming off the second corner, Kody Swanson pitted from the second spot ---- losing several laps in the process.
That moved Bobby Santos III into second, chased by Justin Grant.
The driver on the move was 2019 race winner Kyle Hamilton who spun while battling for the second spot with Tanner Swanson on Lap 17 and worked his way back to fifth by the time the third yellow flag waved.
Following a spin by Derek Bischak on Lap 69 in Turn 2, the race went green to the finish with Tanner Swanson capturing the victory.
The battle was for second with Aaron Pierce slipping underneath Santos with 10 laps to go.
It was Tanner Swanson’s record sixth Silver Crown victory at LOR, breaking the tie with his brother.
INDY PRO 2000
Kody Swanson, making his first start in a rear engine race car, made it a successful debut by grabbing the win.
Swanson qualified second outside of Manual Sulaiman and raced hard with Sting Ray Robb for the second spot in the early stages of the race.
He took the lead on Lap 46 with an inside pass of Sulaiman coming off the fourth corner and then threaded his way through lapped traffic on the front straight. After moving to the front, Swanson pulled away to win by a comfortable margin.
Hunter McElrea and Suaiman rounded out the top three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.