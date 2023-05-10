ANDERSON--Anderson University men's track and field sophomore Michael Sweigart placed seventh in the college division of the shot put during the GVSU 10-Event Last Chance Meet on Tuesday in Allendale, Mich.
The sophomore from Alexandria recorded a distance of 15.76 meters (51 feet, 8.5 inches).
Anderson wraps up the last-chance season with two meets in the Chicagoland area. Sweigart battles in the Carius-Gregory Invitational on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET in Naperville, Ill. Kaleb Gucinski then competes in the Fighting Chance Meet on Friday at 2 p.m. ET in Joliet, Ill. Sweigart and fellow Alexandria graduate Jada Stansberry round out the weekend by battling in the Fighting Chance Meet on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.