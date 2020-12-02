Rounding out our previews of the winter sports season is a glance at area swim teams as well as a welcome change for 2019-20, the formation of a gymnastics team.
THB Area Swimmers of the Year Grace McKinney of Pendleton Heights and Dayton Edwards from Anderson are back as is an abundance of the area talent in the pool. Due to COVID-related restrictions, the crowds will be much smaller, making the atmosphere quieter but no less exciting.
Individual gymnasts are nothing new, but Lapel will field a team of three this season as the Bulldogs look to build their program.
Here is a glance at area swim and gymnastics teams as they embark on the upcoming season:
ANDERSON SWIMMING
Head Coach: Jeff Eddy (23rd season); 2019-20: 9-1; Key Losses: Jackson Stephenson, Dryden Thomas; Key Returnees: Dayton Edwards, Carson Smitherman, Aidan Barrett, Sam Eskew, Bowen Libler, Michael Strait, Amber Lindzy, Allie Bramwell, Libby Hahn, Lexi Swanson, Bekah Bale, Keely Myers, Rachel Pendergraft; Newcomers to Watch: Ava Nickelson, Victoria Welsh; Potential Breakout: Devin Goodrich.
Outlook: “With numbers up this year, we would like to see team improvement as well as keep everyone healthy,” Eddy said.
ELWOOD SWIMMING
Head Coach: Mindy Kelly (5th season); Key Losses: Annaka Wilson, Hannah Lang, Robby Gregg, Ethan Mendenhall, Zach Moody, Thomas Gregor; Key Returnees: Kamryn Moon, Addie Updegraff; Newcomers to Watch: Lauren Hughes, Tyler Mendenhall.
Kylie Patton from Alexandria and Chainey Lowe and Aubrey Smitherman from Frankton will practice and compete with the Panthers this season.
Outlook: “Our goal this year is to complete the season with all that is going on due to the pandemic,” Kelly said. “Both the girls and boys teams are striving to break school records, and both teams hope to place swimmers in the finals heat at the sectional meet.”
LAPEL GYMNASTICS
Head Coach: Misty Carpenter (2nd season); 2019-20: Madilyn Carpenter, 3rd place all-around sectional; Key Losses: None; Key Returnees: Madilyn Carpenter; Newcomers to watch: Myleigh Carpenter, Elizabeth Stern.
Outlook: “I look forward to a great season,” Coach Carpenter said. “(I’m) very excited to finally have a team for Lapel gymnastics. We hope for a fun, safe and healthy season with the ultimate goal of reaching state.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN SWIMMING
Head Coach: Lavonne Roberts; 2019-20: Boys team 9th place at sectional; Key Losses: Ethan Smith, Sharilyn McKinney, John Jones; Key Returnees: Nicholas Bitar, Madison Schuller, Markus and Lucas Williams, Joseph Culp, Isabella Smith, Trinity Roberts, Rachel Price, Anna Faulkner, Annabelle Harlan, Anna Blower; Potential Breakout: Schuller.
Outlook: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was concern recently Liberty Christian would not be able to field its teams due to the unavailability of the facilities at Anderson University. However, the Lions have secured use of the White River Athletic Club for practice and expect to have a full season, albeit all on the road.
PENDLETON HEIGHTS SWIMMING
Head Coach: Mindy Hertzler (4th season); 2019-20: Girls, undefeated in dual meets, 3rd place at sectional, 4X400 relay team advanced to state. Boys, 6th place at sectional; Key Losses: Emma Robison, Karly Riffey, Maggie Miller, Madison Oliver, Elayna Sisson, Clayton Britt; Key Returnees: McKinney, Jaima Link, Kaitlyn Wheetley, Lily Brooks, Emma Weflen, Trevor Cobb, Oliver Claxon, Brayden Jones, Tanner Keesling, Rett Lewis; Potential Breakout: Link, Lewis, Jones.
Outlook: “We always have our sight set on sectional and state,” Hertzler said. “To get there, we need to be focused on the importance of being a team, having a championship mindset and having fun.”
