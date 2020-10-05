BLOOMINGTON – Indiana football coach Tom Allen was pleased with the progress the Hoosiers showed in their first intrasquad scrimmage Saturday.
The scrimmage also was IU’s first action in full pads and just the second full-padded practice since the Gator Bowl last January.
“You're just trying to balance that whole mindset of getting physically ready and not hitting too much,” Allen said. “I did think our tackling was positive. Obviously, you are going against each other, but our goal was to get about 25-30 snaps of live gos for some guys. Some guys got in that range, some got a few less, and then a couple got a few more.”
Among the highlights of the scrimmage was a one-handed grab by freshman wide receiver Javon Swinton and a 57-yard field goal from redshirt sophomore kicker Charles Campbell.
“Javon Swinton made some plays that really caught my eye, as he has done that consistently this fall,” Allen said
Allen said the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Swinton, from Stafford, Virginia, has demonstrated off the field maturity as well.
“He does everything as he is supposed to do,” Allen said. “There are never issues academically, whenever he is told to do something. He never shows up on a list where he is late for something or this did not get done or you did not follow through on this or that. He always takes care of his business. He studies, he’s been prepared and he makes plays, so that’s a great formula for a true freshman.”
Allen mentioned redshirt freshman Da’Shaun Brown, sophomore Jacolby Hewitt and tight end Gary Cooper as other receivers who have stood out in recent practices. Hewitt is coming off an ACL tear that sidelined him for the 2019 season.
Campbell’s long field goal came during a two-minute drill. A high school US Army All-American, Campbell is in line to take over for the departed Logan Justus as IU’s starting kicker.
“He nailed it,” Allen said. “He’s got a strong leg and a lot of confidence, and he’s an excellent kicker.”
Allen said IU didn’t show as much rust as he expected, given it was the first game action for the Hoosiers since January. IU was only able to get in four practices last March during spring drills and four more practices in August before the season was postponed.
“There were not a lot of false start penalties on the offense, not a lot of penalties in general terms,” Allen said. “It was pretty clean execution from my perspective. I think that that is good in regards to the fact we have got a lot of guys back, and so you can expect that in some ways. …
“We still had mistakes and still had things that we have to clean out, but it was not one of those sloppy scrimmages that you sometimes find yourself in when you do it for the first time in a long time. That was definitely something that I was encouraged by.”
EXTRA POINTS
IU announced its latest COVID-19 testing update Monday. There have been 2,102 negative results and four positives. Two were players while two were student personnel with three cases remaining active (two players, one student personnel). The names of the players were not disclosed per student privacy laws. ... Indiana announced its non-conference game against Western Kentucky that was wiped out this season due to the pandemic has been rescheduled for Sept. 15, 2029. ... Allen confirmed defensive back Raheem Layne is out indefinitely following surgery. Allen did not disclose the specific location of the injury but said it didn’t happen in practice. “It was just something that has been kind of nagging for a while and just felt like it was something we felt like, in order for him to play at the level he needs to play at, we sat down and he agreed and we all agreed he needed to get it fixed,” Allen said. On Layne’s potential return this season, Allen replied: “We don’t know the exact timeline, but it definitely won’t be any time soon.”
