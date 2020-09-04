INDIANAPOLIS – This year’s roster cutdown will be unlike any other for the Indianapolis Colts.
There were no preseason games for young players to make a name for themselves, and training camp featured fewer overall practices and less days in full pads.
But a 53-man roster still must be assembled by 4 p.m. Saturday, and here is CNHI Sports Indiana’s best guess at what it might look like:
QUARTERBACKS
Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Jacob Eason
Comment: The rookie Eason gets the nod here over incumbent Chad Kelly. Eason’s arm strength is undeniable, and the former Washington star had better performances during both training camp scrimmages at Lucas Oil Stadium.
RUNNING BACKS
Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins
Comment: The Colts might have signaled this move when fullback Roosevelt Nix was released earlier this week. Mack and Taylor will be the workhorses. Hines has proven his ability as a punt returner and in the passing game. And Wilkins is a big play waiting to happen every time he gets an opportunity.
WIDE RECEIVERS
T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr., Dezmon Patmon, Ashton Dulin
Comment: Here’s where things begin to get really difficult. Patmon looked like a fluid route-runner with strong hands and big-play ability throughout camp, and Dulin has proven himself as a kickoff return man and superior gunner on the punt coverage team. Veteran Marcus Johnson missed much of training camp with an injury, and the Colts could try to bring Daurice Fountain and undrafted rookie DeMichael Harris back on the practice squad.
TIGHT ENDS
Jack Doyle, Trey Burton, Mo Alie-Cox, Farrod Green
Comment: A calf injury that could sideline Burton for the first couple of weeks opens the door for Mississippi State’s Farrod Green to extend the streak of an undrafted rookie making the 53-man roster to 22 years.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Anthony Castonzo, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith, Danny Pinter, Le’Raven Clark, Jake Eldrenkamp
Comment: It’s likely Indianapolis keeps more than the eight players listed here, but the versatility of Pinter and Eldrenkamp allows the team to steal a couple spots here and use them to cover injuries elsewhere if desired. Tackle Chaz Green and center Joey Hunt are among the most likely additions if the Colts go in a different direction.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Justin Houston, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Denico Autry, Ben Banogu, Sheldon Day, Tyquan Lewis, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Kemoko Turay, Rob Windsor
Comment: Here’s a spot where injuries could allow the Colts to take a longer look at a couple of younger players. Day did not practice in at least the final three weeks of training camp after suffering a knee injury and is a potential candidate for injured reserve with a designation to return. Turay also remained on the physically unable to perform list Friday and could be at least on a pitch count early in the season. Lewis and Windsor could be rewarded for strong camps.
LINEBACKERS
Darius Leonard, Anthony Walker Jr., Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, Jordan Glasgow
Comment: This position likely won’t be this light. Matthew Adams and E.J. Speed are excellent candidates to make the roster here as well. Franklin had an outstanding camp and is a strong special teams contributor, and Glasgow was drafted in large part because of his utility on special teams.
CORNERBACKS
Kenny Moore II, Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, T.J. Carrie, Isaiah Rodgers
Comment: Another position that is likely too light. Tremon Smith and undrafted rookie Travis Reed are among the candidates who could make the roster. Carrie’s inside-out versatility and Rodgers’ ability on special teams give them the nods here. This is a position that could be added to after cuts come from elsewhere around the league.
SAFETIES
Malik Hooker, Khari Willis, Julian Blackmon, George Odum, Tavon Wilson
Comment: The veteran Wilson has had a positive impact already in the locker room, and Odum has proven himself as a play maker every time he gets an opportunity. Blackmon’s ongoing recovery from a torn ACL could necessitate an extra body on the depth chart here.
SPECIALISTS
Luke Rhodes, Rigoberto Sanchez, Rodrigo Blankenship
Comment: Rhodes and Sanchez are running uncontested at long snapper and punter, respectively. Blankenship is a guess here after a tight camp competition with incumbent Chase McLaughlin. The former Georgia star’s upside makes the difference in this evaluation.
