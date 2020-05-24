NORMAN, Oklahoma -- Danny Stutsman gathered his family in the living room around their big television. There, from Florida, they settled in for the University of Oklahoma’s recruiting pitch.
Stutsman, a 2021 linebacker from Winter Garden, was about to visit Norman, Oklahoma, with the help of two web cams.
He had told an OU coach once about his interest in muscle cars. Lo and behold, as OU's virtual visit began, there on the screen were six classic cars from 1969 — among them a Corvette, Mustang, Camaro and Chevelle — parked right on Owen Field.
Video teleconferencing has temporarily supplanted in-person recruiting visits across college athletics because of the coronavirus pandemic. Stutsman was offered a scholarship in March, but his official visit in April was canceled due to campus shutdowns.
Virus outbreak or not, his plan had been to commit to a school in time to focus solely on offseason workouts. So he paid close attention to OU’s virtual pitch, and on May 4 verbally committed to the Sooners without ever having stepped foot on campus.
“I think there’s a fine line between what players think (about virtual visits),” Stutsman told CNHI Sports Oklahoma. “I think some kids don’t see it as enough to make a decision. Then there’s other players like myself who think it’s pretty much like going to the school.
“The essential stuff is in the videos.”
OU assistant athletic director for recruiting strategy Annie Hanson tweeted Friday the team has conducted 40 virtual visits since the virus outbreak began.
In addition to meeting with OU coaches, Stutsman’s visit included live talks with OU president Joe Harroz and athletic director Joe Castiglione.
“Those guys were telling me how much they wanted to see me at Oklahoma. That’s kind of an incredible experience,” Stutsman said. “Being there with such high people on the staff, who really should have no business talking to a recruit, really, I kind of felt honored by that.”
Once the muscle cars showed up inside OU’s stadium — the Stutsman family men have been interested in cars for generations — Stutsman knew the presentation wasn’t just a template.
“Really personalized,” Stutsman said. “You could really tell it was made just for myself and not one they kept reusing. It was made for my family and everything.”
Of course, OU made pitches that are typical for recruits. Inside linebackers coach Brian Odom came off as genuine and straightforward, Stutsman said, and helped him connect the dots between OU’s new defensive staff and former Sooner linebacker Kenneth Murray being selected in the first round of the recent NFL Draft.
That factored into Stutsman’s decision, but so did the quality of the virtual presentation itself.
That type of effective communication has made some companies question whether they should ever again return to their brick-and-mortar offices.
Video conferencing platforms have experienced a boom in popularity, becoming something of an essential tool the past two months with most people shut inside their homes. The most popular app is Zoom, which, despite security and privacy issues has seen its stock surge from roughly $70 per share in January to $175.48 on May 20, luring competitors out of the woodwork.
The platform was immediately useful on the recruiting trail. College football teams can’t recruit in-person until at least June 30, when the NCAA’s recruiting dead period is scheduled to end, though OU coach Lincoln Riley believes it will be extended again.
Now, creating the best virtual presentation has become a game within a game.
“There's a lot competitively within that right now that I don't want to get too in-depth for those reasons,” Riley said recently.
Coaches have more time than ever right now to recruit, Riley said, and should embrace the positives that have come with an otherwise difficult situation.
“Even though it hasn’t been in person, I could argue you could maybe connect with players more than you connected before,” Riley said, “just because of the amount of time, not only for you, but it’s so rare these guys aren’t in school from 7:30 to 3:30, then practicing. Everybody’s home virtually all the time.
“It’s been good. It’s been fun to get to know them on a personal level. I’m proud of the way our staff’s handled it and proud of the direction it’s going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.