The 2021 volleyball postseason begins this week as 10 area teams head to four sectional sites for competition.
Madison-Grant is the one area team looking to defend its sectional title from a year ago but is one of many that should contend for a berth in next weekend’s regional round.
Here is a glance at matchups and times involving area teams.
SECTIONAL 9 AT YORKTOWN
Pendleton Heights (29-3) vs. Greenfield-Central (9-16), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
The Arabians enter the postseason ranked 10th in Class 4A, one of three top-tier teams in this loaded sectional.
PH will seek its 30th win as it faces Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Greenfield-Central for the second time in less than two weeks. Led by senior Avery Ross (556 kills), PH has won 10 straight matches since a 3-0 loss to 4A No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern, and its only other defeats came at the hands of ranked potential sectional foes, No. 11 Mount Vernon and No. 2 Yorktown. Junior libero Ramsey Gary (384 digs, 75 aces) keys the defense and will look to get the ball to senior setter Olivia Wright (853 assists) for distribution to Avery and Mikala Ross and Gabby Ennis.
The winner advances to a Saturday morning semifinal against the winner of Tuesday’s first game between Mount Vernon (22-6) and Richmond (20-6).
New Castle (6-17) vs. Anderson (5-17), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson has struggled with COVID-19 issues in 2021, but its five wins still represent a third straight year of improvement under coach Beth Etchison. The Indians are led by senior setter Lauryn Williams (180 assists) and emerging net defender Malena Higgins (26 blocks) and face a New Castle team having a very un-Trojans type season.
The winner is likely to meet up with the host Tigers in Saturday’s second semifinal
SECTIONAL 39 AT MADISON-GRANT
Madison-Grant (26-5) vs. Eastbrook (15-13), Thursday, 7 p.m.
The Madison County runners-up enter the postseason with plenty of momentum after earning a share of the Central Indiana Conference title and claiming their second straight Grant 4 title Saturday, which included a semifinal sweep of the Panthers. Senior setter Gabby Rudy (400 assists) has returned from a mid-season injury and will look to get the ball to finishers Alexis Baney (216 kills, 133 blocks), Katie Garringer (202 kills) and Azmae Turner (184 kills). Libero Daya Greene (306 digs) and Grace Holmberg (28 aces) add all-around games that make M-G a favorite to claim this bracket crown.
The winner will face Tipton (22-9) in Saturday’s first semifinal match in what is likely to double as the sectional championship. The Argylls swept the Blue Devils back in August.
SECTIONAL 40 AT ALEXANDRIA
Monroe Central (11-15) vs. Lapel (15-12), Tuesday, 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs will look to avenge a five-set loss to the Golden Bears in late September. Lapel is led by seniors Ashlynn Allman (248 kills, 49 blocks), Emma Jackley (642 assists) and Emma Anderson (226 digs) while sophomore Sophie Jackley (244 digs) has been an outstanding addition to the lineup as libero. Lapel is seeking its first sectional title.
The winner will face the host Tigers in Saturday’s first semifinal match.
Elwood (9-18) vs. Cowan (9-18), Thursday, 6 p.m.
The Panthers will rely heavily on the talents of senior Jaleigh Crawford (323 kills, 60 blocks, 275 digs) in order to upend the Blackhawks, who are playing up a class due to the tournament success factor. Freshman Kendra Sallee (147 kills) has proven to be a promising second finisher for Elwood, and Kaylee Guillemette (234 digs) is a strong defender.
Frankton (19-10) vs. Winchester (23-6), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
The Eagles and Golden Falcons will meet in one of the more attractive first-round matchups in Thursday’s nightcap. Frankton won its last four regular season matches and clinched a share of the CIC title. Holli Klettheimer (248 kills) and Adayna Key (174 kills) are effective finishers, and sophomore Emma Sperry (129 kills, 447 assists) has emerged as a dual threat at the net for the Eagles.
The two Thursday winners will meet in Saturday’s second semifinal.
Alexandria (18-12) vs. TBD, Saturday, 11 a.m.
The Tigers will look to take advantage of the home court to earn a fourth sectional championship and their first since 2017. The co-champions of the CIC feature a balanced offensive attack, including Taylor Stinefield (170 kills, 71 aces), Addy Warren (150 kills), Olivia Hall (134 kills, 37 blocks) and Ashlynn Duckworth (101 kills). Kendall Parker (591 assists) provides experience as setter, and Carlie Remington (280 digs) leads the defense and passing game.
SECTIONAL 55 AT DALEVILLE
Anderson Prep (2-18) vs. Wes-Del (23-6), Thursday, 6 p.m.
The Jets enter the postseason on a 13-match losing streak and face an uphill climb against the state’s second-ranked Class 1A Warriors. The winner will face the host Broncos in Saturday’s first semifinal.
Tri-Central (6-16) vs. Liberty Christian (7-16), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
The Lions have lost five straight matches and seven of their last eight against a tough late-season schedule. Kaitlyn Smith is LC’s top attacker with 101 kills, and Mady Rees (98 kills, 62 aces) complements her nicely. Senior Maddie Mercer (213 digs) and the defense will be key for the Lions to move on.
The winner meets Southern Wells (1-24) in Saturday’s second semifinal.
Daleville (21-7) vs. TBD, Saturday, 11 a.m.
The 1A No. 11 Broncos have enjoyed their finest season since 2016 and will likely face Wes-Del on Saturday morning in what would be the largest obstacle to achieving the school’s eighth all-time sectional title. Brazilian foreign exchange student Julia Andreassa (267 kills) has injected life into an already talented offense that is also led by Audrey Voss (198 kills) and Emilee Finley (665 assists). Emi Isom (410 digs) leads the Broncos from her libero position, and athletic middle Amarah McPhaul (153 kills, 42 blocks) was unavailable in the season opening 3-0 loss to the Warriors.
All championship matches are scheduled for Saturday evening at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.