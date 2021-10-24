ANDERSON -- Anderson University football senior Zac Tallent broke the Ravens' career reception record during Saturday's loss against Franklin at Macholtz Stadium.
Tallent tallied seven receptions to boost his career total to 222 receptions, breaking the previous career record of 217 set by 2006 graduate Hyman Smith.
"I am very proud and happy for Zac on this great accomplishment," AU coach Steve Rock said. "Zac works hard on the field and has earned this record. Zac brings a football mindset and effort to practice each day and sets high expectations for himself and his teammates. Congratulations, Zac."
Franklin (4-3, 2-2 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) captured a 17-0 victory against the Ravens (0-7, 0-4).
Caleb Brown recorded seven receptions and 82 yards while James Tucker provided 10 receptions and 76 yards. Tyson Harley completed 27 of 45 (60%) passes for 198 yards.
Jose Olivo led the Ravens with nine tackles. Jawan Coney produced seven tackles and one sack. The sophomore from Hammond recorded 2.5 tackles for loss. Pendleton Heights' Caden McClain contributed seven tackles and forced a fumble. Ted Lamson blocked a kick while Cayden Sotelo picked off a pass and returned it for 13 yards. Sam Feola put together seven tackles. Hayden Lee recorded two sacks. Collin McCaffrey produced six tackles. Brandon Goodman tallied a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Caleb Oliver pinned four punts inside the 20.
The Ravens take on Mount St. Joseph (4-2, 3-0) in HCAC action next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Cincinnati.
