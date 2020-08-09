ANDERSON – After two podium finishes this year, Tanner Jack scored his first career win at Anderson Speedway in the PGG 100 for the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models.
Through most of the second half of the race Saturday, Jack was in a battle with his older brother Hunter for the victory.
Jack took the lead for the first time on Lap 40 with an outside pass of James Kirby III on a restart, and his brother moved into the second spot nine laps later with an inside pass in Turn 1.
The two brothers from Auburn raced nose-to-tail for the final 51 laps, with Hunter Jack taking the point on Lap 75 with an outside pass of his brother on a restart.
The older brother started to open a gap with former Speedway champion Jeff Marcum moving into the third spot on Lap 63.
The fifth and final caution flag waved when Marcum spun in Turn 4 after contact with Kirby, setting up a 10-lap shootout.
Hunter Jack opted to restart on the outside line giving Tanner the preferred inside lane.
Tanner took the lead going into Turn 1 and was able to hold off his brother by .2 of a second for the victory. Danny Adams, Marcum and Brian Janes rounded out the top five.
“I’ve been wanting a win here since finishing second and third earlier this year,” Tanner Jack said in the Star Financial Winner’s Circle.
“I was surprised he took the outside on the restart,” he said of his brother’s decision. “It was a lot of fun to be racing hard with him.”
Hunter Jack believed the outside lane was the right choice to make.
“My brother got a lot of grip on the restart,” he said. “He was strong all night on the restarts.”
Hunter Jack will be back at Anderson Speedway for the Tom Wood 125 for the Champion Racing Association’s super late models.
“I learned a lot tonight,” he said. “We were able to figure out some things for the set-up.”
NORRICK PETROLEUM 100
Shawn Cullen and Robbie Wyman swapped the lead four times in the Thunder Car Norrick Petroleum 100, with Cullen emerging as the victor.
The lead was traded all four times following a restart.
Cullen took the lead for the first time on the second circuit from Jameson Owens and remained in front until Lap 31.
On the restart, Wyman used the outside line to grab the point but yielded it back to Cullen on Lap 56.
Wyman took the lead for a second time following a restart on Lap 62, again using the high groove to pass Cullen, but this time Cullen was again out front on Lap 66.
The sixth caution flag waved on Lap 89 when three cars got together coming off the second corner.
On the final restart, Cullen was able to maintain the lead, winning by 1.3 seconds over Wyman with Owens, Ron Phipps and David McConnell rounding out the top five.
“We only finished putting this car together today,” Cullen said in the Winner’s Circle. “I got the motor for it last night.
“Robbie was getting a good jump on the restarts. On the last one, I just stayed even with him on the front straight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.