BROWNSBURG — It was a brother act at the third 500 Sprint Car Tour event with Tanner and Kody Swanson battling most of the race for the win.
The third race of the inaugural season was part of the Thursday Night Thunder Homecoming that brought the 500 Sprint Car Tour, USAC Silver Crown and National Pavement Midgets to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Tanner Swanson driving an Aaron Pierce prepared car took the lead on lap six when early leader Taylor Ferns slowed on a restart.
Kody Swanson, who started eighth in the field, chased his brother for the next 24 laps looking several times to make the inside pass entering the first and third corners.
Kyle O’Gara, Dakoda Armstrong and CJ Leary rounded out the top five.
Tanner Swanson joined his brother and Tyler Roahrig as winners thus far this season.
It was Tanner Swanson’s first career Sprint Car victory at IRP.
“There’s not many times my brother is running second and not making a move for the lead,” Tanner said in victory lane.
“We made some adjustments to the car and made it better after qualifying,” he said.
Leary set fast time during qualifying followed by Kody Swanson and Tyler Roahrig, but the inversion of 10 for the 30-lap feature put Dakoda Armstrong and Taylor Ferns on the front row.
Roahrig the winner at Berlin Raceway brought out the first caution on lap five when it appeared he lost an engine in turn one, ending his night.
Early leader Ferns slowed on the restart which put Tanner Swanson on the point chased by Armstrong and Kody Swanson, who had started 8th in the field.
Bobby Santos III experienced engine problems and failed to start the third event of the 500 Sprint Car Tour.