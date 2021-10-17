INDIANAPOLIS – Don’t count your touches. Make your touches count.
It was one of the first peeks Jonathan Taylor allowed into his mindset after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. On Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, the second-year running back put it into practice.
After getting just two carries in the first half, Taylor finished with 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 14 attempts in a 31-3 victory against the rival Houston Texans. The highlight was an 83-yard run midway through the third quarter that was the longest in franchise history and the capper on an explosive day for the offense.
True to his word, Taylor was patient when he wasn’t getting the ball early and prepared when his number finally was called in the second half.
“One of the biggest things was pass protection,” he said. “We were calling a lot of shots, so my motive was, ‘Hey, I need to make sure that I keep QB1 safe and clean because I know that these shots that we’re calling right now, we’ve got the playmakers to make them down field.’
“But to continue to stay focused in the second half, I knew that we were gonna get the run game going, and I would need to be mentally ready and physically ready to have my number called and be ready to execute when that did happen.”
The highlight-reel run seemed to break the Texans’ back. Taylor scored from the 4-yard line moments later to cap a four-play, 88-yard drive and put the Colts (2-4) ahead 24-3.
It helped send Houston (1-5) spiraling to its fifth straight loss, and it even dropped some jaws on the running back’s own sideline.
“He’s a beast back there,” Colts quarterback Carson Wentz said. “He’s so good between the tackles, but when he gets out on the second level, he is so fast. I came over to the sidelines, I was like, ‘That dude’s fast fast.’ He’s a different speed, and I know he’s a problem for defenses. It was sweet to see him get it going today.”
Wentz wasn’t too bad himself, finishing 11-of-20 for 223 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He connected on a pair of big passes to put Indianapolis ahead in the first half.
The first went for 51 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver Parris Campbell, before the snake-bitten former Ohio State star left the game with a foot injury. The second was a 52-yard completion to returning veteran T.Y. Hilton that set up a 41-yard Michael Badgley field goal and put the Colts in front 10-0 with 12:59 remaining in the half.
Ka’imi Fairbairn scored the Texans’ only points on a 31-yard field goal with 6:16 remaining in the second quarter, and Indianapolis took a 10-3 lead into the half.
After the offense punted to start the third quarter, the defense got into the big-play act with linebacker Darius Leonard intercepting Houston rookie Davis Mills on a pass over the middle. It was the first of three takeaways for the Colts, with Leonard also punching out a fumble recovered by safety Khari Willis early in the fourth quarter and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers making a leaping interception with 3:29 remaining in the game.
It made for a solid effort by the defense after being shredded in the fourth quarter and overtime by the Baltimore Ravens just six days earlier.
“It was huge for us, especially because at the end of the game – we were dominating last week, and then we kind of let it out of grips at the end of the game,” safety Julian Blackmon said. “So our emphasis this week was to finish, and I felt like we did that. I hope you guys felt like that, too. So that was our goal.”
Indianapolis quickly turned Leonard’s interception into points, with Wentz hitting tight end Mo Alie-Cox for a 28-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage.
Taylor then finished things off with his big run setting up his first score and an 11-yard touchdown run with 4:47 remaining providing the final margin of victory.
It was a career-high rushing total for Taylor, who averaged an eye-popping 10.4 yards per carry. The Colts averaged a healthy 8.1 yards per play overall.
It was the latest evidence the offense is rounding into form. Hilton had a team-high four catches for 80 yards in his 2021 debut, and Wentz is playing at a high level.
The 28-year-old quarterback has thrown 144 consecutive passes without an interception and posted a quarterback rating over 115 for three straight weeks. He joins Peyton Manning (twice), Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers as Colts signal-callers to accomplish the feat this century.
The next chance for the offense to grow will come in a return to prime time next Sunday night on the road against the San Francisco 49ers (2-3).
“We’ve been fighting through some injuries, and I think we’ve been doing a good job,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “I think we’re getting better. It’s not really a surprise given what – the whole situation. I wish we could have ramped up faster and more intensely. I’m happy with the progress we’re making. We’re still missing a couple of great players in (left guard) Quenton (Nelson) and (right tackle) Braden (Smith). So (we’ll) hopefully get them back, maybe this week. Who knows?
“I hope we’re just scratching the surface. There are going to be some ups and downs for sure, but in all three phases, we just need to continue to get better.”
