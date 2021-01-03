INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts were far from perfect Sunday, but they were just good enough.
Thanks in large part to rookie running back Jonathan Taylor.
The second-round pick out of Wisconsin rushed for a franchise-record 253 yards and added a pair of touchdowns as the Colts clinched a playoff berth with a clunky 28-14 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“In the NFL, you’re supposed to win,” Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard said. “You’re not a good team unless you make the playoffs, and you’re not a great team unless you win the Super Bowl. So right now we’re a good team ’cause we made the playoffs, but we’ve gotta be a great team to win the Super Bowl. And that’s the mindset.”
About 7,000 fans remained in Lucas Oil Stadium after the game to watch on the video boards as the Tennessee Titans beat the Houston Texans 41-38 at the buzzer in Houston. That gave the Titans (11-5) the AFC South championship and sent Indianapolis (11-5) to Buffalo for next week’s wild-card round.
The Bills (13-3) clinched the AFC’s No. 2 overall seed with a 56-26 win against the Miami Dolphins (10-6) earlier in the afternoon, allowing the Colts to regain control of their own destiny.
When they surged to a 20-0 lead with 2:38 remaining in the first half, it looked as though they might cruise into the postseason. Then the offense bogged down again in the second half.
Jacksonville (1-15) marched 75 yards on just seven plays to get on the board with 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Then rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a pair of field goals to end the first half and open the third quarter.
His 56-yard attempt at the end of the second period was short, and the 49-yarder to start the second half bounced off the right upright.
The Jaguars answered with a 10-play, 61-yard drive capped by a second straight touchdown pass from Mike Glennon to Laviska Shenault Jr., and the lead was down to 20-14.
That made for some tense moments as Indianapolis’ next four drives ended with three punts and a deep interception over the middle thrown by Philip Rivers.
“In the second half, obviously we stalled on offense, didn’t convert on some third downs,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “But at the end of the day, you win by two touchdowns, get to 11 wins and get in the playoffs.”
Unlike a week ago at Pittsburgh – when the Colts squandered a 17-point third-quarter lead – the defense answered the call.
After the touchdown, Jacksonville gained just 43 yards and three first downs on its next four drives – all punts – with the postseason hanging in the balance.
“We just kept preaching to each other, ‘We just gotta take it one play at a time and get off the field – three-and-out or takeaways,’” said defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who had two of the Colts’ six sacks and finished with a team-high 9.5 for the season. “And we handled our business today. The offense played really well, ran the ball really well, and we ended up with a win.”
Indianapolis got the ball at the 50-yard line with 4:26 left, and Taylor called game.
On a day in which Taylor became the third rookie in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns and had the ninth-most productive rushing game in NFL history, he saved his best run for last.
On second down, Taylor burst through the middle and outran the Jaguars’ defense to the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown that essentially clinched the win.
“JT thought he was at Wisconsin today,” fellow running back Nyheim Hines said. “That was Badger JT, and he brought that to the Colts today. If we can ride that wave and keep that going, we’re going to have a lot of success.”
It was a long day filled with suspense for the Colts.
Many of the players were aware Buffalo was in control against the Dolphins when they took the field for warmups around 3 p.m. And they gathered together in multiple locker rooms – a reality of life in the COVID-era – to watch the final moments of the Titans’ victory in Houston.
In between, they gutted out a win against a divisional opponent with a history of causing trouble for this franchise.
Glennon – a journeyman likely to be replaced by Clemson star Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick – finished 26-of-42 for 261 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But Jacksonville rushed for just 53 yards on 17 attempts and was outgained by more than 150 yards.
It was an inconsistent game for Rivers, who was 17-of-27 for 164 yards with one score and the interception.
But with several family members and his high school football coach among the 9,976 fans in attendance, Taylor’s big game saved the day. And the season.
“It’s actually crazy,” Taylor said of sharing the moment with his loved ones. “You never know what play is going to be the play, and I’m just thankful that they were able to be here to witness that. It’s something that’s going to be one heck of a memory and one heck of a story to tell.”
It’s been a wild ride for Indianapolis over the past two years. But from Andrew Luck’s retirement in August 2019 through a 7-9 season, another quarterback change and a blockbuster trade during the pandemic-riddled offseason, the destination was always clear.
From Day 1 of training camp in July, the Colts said this team was built for the postseason.
It wasn’t often pretty, but Sunday proved it.
“A lot of teams are going home today, and it’s awesome to be in,” Rivers said. “We’re fired up to be in. We’ll play ’em one at a time, and it’ll be a heckuva challenge next week.”
