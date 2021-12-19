INDIANAPOLIS –Jonathan Taylor deftly stated his Most Valuable Player case and ended a 12-year drought for the Indianapolis Colts in one fell swoop.
The second-year running back burst through a stacked New England Patriots defense for a 67-yard touchdown run with 2:01 remaining Saturday night to clinch a 27-17 upset victory against the No. 1 seed in the AFC at a rollicking Lucas Oil Stadium.
“That just shows how special he is, special our offensive line is and the guys blocking on the outside,” Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard said. “We had to run the ball there to kind of run the clock out, and we did that and scored a touchdown there.”
The run brought a packed house of 66,319 fans to their feet and capped a monster game for Taylor on a prime-time stage. It also clinched the home team’s first win against New England since 2009.
Taylor finished with 29 carries for 170 yards and the clinching touchdown, showcasing his MVP credentials on a night when the Colts could get little else going on offense.
Quarterback Carson Wentz was just 5-of-12 for 57 yards with an ill-advised interception that helped New England (9-5) jumpstart its fourth-quarter rally.
His lone touchdown pass came on a trick play patterned after the famous “Philly Special” in the first quarter. Taylor lined up as the quarterback in a wildcat formation and made a quick handoff to Wentz on what looked to be an end-around.
Running back Nyheim Hines – lined up on the other side of the formation – then took a shovel pass from Wentz and ran back on a reverse. Tight end Jack Doyle threw a block to get Hines to the edge, and Taylor provided the final block to get his fellow running back into the end zone.
Colts head coach Frank Reich said the play was a running version of the “Philly Special” the Philadelphia Eagles famously used to score a touchdown at the end of the first half in their Super Bowl LI victory against the Patriots following the 2017 season.
“Call it the Patriot Special,” Reich said.
No matter the nomenclature, the play helped Indianapolis surge to a 17-0 lead.
After a dropped third-down pass forced the Patriots to punt on the ensuing drive, linebacker Matthew Adams broke through to block the kick and linebacker E.J. Speed recovered the ball in the end zone for his second touchdown of the season.
The first came after a blocked punt by linebacker Zaire Franklin against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 14.
It’s also the second time this season special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone has predicted a blocked punt.
“He’s on a roll. He should go to Vegas or whatever,” Reich said. “Bubba’s such a good coach. He’s such a good coach, such a good leader. He really has those guys playing well.”
The same can be said for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in recent weeks.
Michael Badgley’s 25-yard field goal gave Indianapolis (8-6) a 17-0 lead with 4:31 remaining in the second quarter, and Leonard made it hold up with an interception at his own 6-yard line with 1:52 left in the half.
New England was shut out in the first half for the first time in five years, and the missed points on that drive – which reached a third-and-3 at the Colts’ 15-yard line – proved costly.
Badgley added a 41-yard field goal for a 20-0 lead after an interception by linebacker Bobby Okereke in the third quarter, and Indianapolis missed a chance to add to its lead when Badgley pushed a 49-yard attempt wide to the left with 4:38 to play in the period.
Still, the Patriots remained scoreless until the first play of the fourth quarter – giving the defense seven straight spotless quarters dating back to a shutout victory at the Houston Texans on Dec. 5 before the bye week.
“I think an identity and continuity,” Okereke said of what’s clicked for the defense. “Stopping the run, and obviously it helps when you’ve got an offense that’s scoring points and controlling the ball. But when we get up and teams are forced to pass, we can make plays.”
As the final quarter dawned, a familiar dread began to settle into the stadium.
The Colts have blown three double-digit leads against playoff contenders this season, and the script seemed to be playing out again.
It started with a 12-yard touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Mac Jones to tight end Hunter Henry with 14:55 remaining.
After a 19-yard pass to T.Y. Hilton set up a first-down at his own 46-yard line on the ensuing possession, Wentz attempted to force a ball into triple-coverage to wide receiver Zach Pascal. The pass was tipped by Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins and intercepted by safety Devin McCourty at New England’s 47-yard line.
Suddenly, what had been a very comfortable lead was in jeopardy.
But the defense came up with another big stop.
After a false start pushed New England back to a third-and-goal from the 7-yard line, heavy pressure forced Jones to throw incomplete to Henry in the end zone. Head coach Bill Belichick chose to kick the field goal and make it a 20-10 game with 8:57 remaining.
The Colts were able to milk more than five minutes off the clock before punting on the next possession.
The Patriots responded with a seven-play, 82-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Henry and made it 20-17 with 2:21 to play.
Jones finished 26-of-45 for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and Henry caught six passes for 77 yards and both scores.
Belichick declined to attempt an onside kick, and the Colts took over at their own 31-yard line needing at least one first down to drain the clock.
Reich started with a jet sweep with wide receiver Ashton Dulin that went for 37 yards in the first quarter, but it was stuffed for a 2-yard gain on first down. He debated putting the ball in the air on second-and-8.
But he decided to call one more run.
All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson diagnosed a run blitz and alerted back-up center Danny Pinter – filling in for Ryan Kelly, who missed the game because of an undisclosed personal matter.
Nelson took out one blitzing defender and Pinter squared up the other, leaving Taylor with only linebacker Don’t’a Hightower to beat.
The ensuing foot race was no contest with the crowd roaring as soon as Taylor reached the second level.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Taylor said. “Nothing is going to be given. Everything is going to be earned. So you just got to play four quarters.”
After a 1-4 start, the Colts have won seven of their last nine games. The win against New England snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushed Indianapolis into the No. 5 playoff seed in the AFC.
As for Taylor, he was serenaded with “MVP” chants as he reached the end zone, a sentiment his teammates heartedly endorse.
“There is absolutely no question,” Leonard said. “What he is doing now in this NFL, there’s absolutely no question that he is the MVP.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.