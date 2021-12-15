INDIANAPOLIS – Facing a Bill Belichick defense can often feel like solving a Rubik’s Cube.
The challenge is constantly in motion, and the danger is losing track of your original strategy and ending up just making a mess.
But at least one part of the New England Patriots’ strategy Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts should be straight forward. The defense will load up to slow down MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor.
“I mean, obviously, you’re gonna see more attention, more stacked boxes, and then it falls on us and leans on us as an offense in order to make sure that we’re all on our alignments and assignments,” Taylor said. “Especially when you have a loaded box, you have to make sure that technique is on and make sure we’re fitting guys up.
“I got to do a great job of bringing guys to the block and not just leaving it to the O-line and the receivers to get guys covered up as well.”
Leave it to Taylor to put an extra defender coming down into the box squarely on his own shoulders. That kind of accountability, however, engenders a ton of respect in the locker room. And the 22-year-old running back is dripping with it.
Taylor’s been the breakout star of the 2021 season, leading the NFL with 1,684 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns. He needs one more TD to tie the single-season franchise record and already has tied Lenny Moore’s single-season team record of 16 rushing touchdowns.
All of which might as well put a neon target on his No. 28 jersey in Belichick’s eyes.
The future Hall of Famer is notorious for taking away an opponent’s best player, and that puts Taylor squarely in his crosshairs. Much like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did in a 38-31 victory Nov. 28, the Patriots are likely to stuff the box with big-bodied defenders and discourage Indianapolis from running the football.
“You have to be willing to consider what are you going to do to adapt to the way they are going to play?” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “That’s a big philosophical question that you have to ask at the beginning of the week. To what extent are you willing to change certain things? Like most times, it’s we’re going to change some, but we’re not going to change everything.
“We are going to mix it up. We’re going to do whatever it takes. We believe we have the players that can do that and can compete on all levels. So that’s the give and take during the week.”
Still, there’s little doubt Taylor needs to be a significant contributor for the Colts to end New England’s seven-game winning streak.
He had 83 yards on 16 carries and scored a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Bucs. But eight carries and 53 yards came on that scoring drive.
For much of the game, Tampa Bay dared Indianapolis to win through the air. Quarterback Carson Wentz nearly delivered, throwing for 306 yards and three touchdowns. But turnovers ultimately proved to be the Colts’ undoing.
Wentz was responsible for three on his own – a pair of interceptions and a lost fumble – and the offense coughed the ball up five times overall.
Indianapolis has proven it can move the ball in multiple ways, and that will be an important element Saturday.
But Taylor is the team’s engine, and getting him rolling will be a priority.
“It’s our kind of game,” Colts left tackle Eric Fisher said of the pending battle in the trenches. “It’s big boy football, especially in December with a lot on the line. I think it’s an awesome challenge for us.”
The key is using Taylor wisely.
The Colts passed the ball on 27 consecutive snaps against Tampa Bay, and that is highly unlikely to be repeated. But they won’t force runs in unfavorable situations.
To an outsider, there’s a fine line between taking what the defense is giving and allowing your offense to be dictated to. At some point, a team has to deploy it’s biggest weapon regardless of circumstances.
But Taylor believes the decision is simple.
“I mean, you really don’t have a choice,” he said. “I mean, you got to take what they give you. You have to be consistent. You have to be consistent because eventually – you don’t know when the time is – but eventually someone may make a mistake, and then that’s when you take it.
“But you have no choice at the beginning of it. You got to just stay patient.”
