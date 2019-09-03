ANDERSON -- Both Anderson and Elwood are young and improving tennis teams.
Yet the 5-0 final score, the same score that marked the end of their meeting a week ago, speaks more of two teams learning their way but just at different stages of development.
The first time the Indians won 5-0, the Panthers had just six players and had to forfeit the No. 3 singles match. On Tuesday, they had seven and more than doubled the number of games they won, yet failed to capture a set.
All players had to deal with a strong wind coming in from the south, which made lobs in either direction advantures.
At No. 1 singles, Gaspod Herledon, a foreign exchange student from France, defeated Kaleb Haley, 6-1, 6-2. The match featured some spirited points, especially in the second set.
“Kaleb can play with most of the good players in the area,” said Elwood coach John Kelly. “But his confidence drops at times.”
In the other singles matches, Nate Smith defeated Hayden Waters 6-1, 6-2 and Luke Bush topped Ryan Hayes 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles, Isaac Hanauer and Landon Alumbaugh won 6-0, 6-1 against Ethan Haas and Kevin Beeman, while Liam Griffith and Jason Bale were disposing of Cole Ruder and Josh Pete 6-1, 6-0. Those matches were both completed before any of the singles were finished.
“We are making progress, and that’s exactly what I’m looking for,” said Kelly. “The kids are having fun, and they are starting to realize the skills it takes to compete. It’s been a daunting three weeks for those who have never played before. By the end of the season, this will be a better team.”
All four of the Panthers’ doubles players are freshmen.
“They are young,” said Anderson coach David Ellis. “But we’re not exactly old men, either. I am playing nearly all sophomores and juniors. Coming back from a match on the bus the other day, a couple of them said they were starting to see that some of the things we had talked about were working. Success builds happiness, and that makes them want to work harder.”
Anderson improved to 4-2 and will take on Mount Vernon at home Wednesday. The Indians then travel to Frankton for a Thursday match.
The Panthers dropped to 0-3.
