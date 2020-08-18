ANDERSON -- During a defensive battle on the Anderson High School pitch Tuesday night, Liberty Christian found itself with a golden opportunity midway through the second half to put the first tally on the board.
After Josh Cabello was awarded a penalty inside the Anderson box, he offered fellow senior Cole Foreman the penalty kick chance.
"I talked to Cole and see if he wanted it, and he said he wanted me to take it," Cabello said. "I wanted it to go in, and it did."
Cabello cashed in on the opportunity, and the senior duo combined for a spectacular breakaway goal later in the half as the Lions topped Anderson 2-0 in the boys soccer season opener for both schools.
"This is a great way to start the season," LC coach D.J. Callahan said. "Obviously, starting with a win, but with a win over a fun rival, crosstown rival, is a great way to start."
While Cabello had numerous opportunities in the first half, the Anderson defense rose to the occasion. With Alex Olguin turning away most of the Lions' attacks and keeper Sebastian Rodriguez stopping any shots that got through, the game headed to intermission deadlocked at zero.
"Alex is a very emotional player for us, and he's played very strong. He's one of our captains this year," Anderson coach Chris Spolyar said. "He had a tremendous game."
But the LC defense shined brightly in the second half as well, limiting the Tribe to just one shot on goal after halftime. Aidan Smith in the middle and keeper Tyler Houk kept the Anderson offense frustrated throughout.
"We are so happy to see that defensive shape," Callahan said. "It was exactly what we want. They worked hard to put themselves in excellent position to get the ball back."
After grabbing the 1-0 lead in the 57th minute, it took just five additional minutes for Foreman and Cabello to hook up again to double the Lions' advantage.
A long throw in from the sideline by Foreman found Cabello onside and behind the Anderson defense. Cabello did the rest, beating Rodriguez for the 2-0 lead.
"We always have a good connection, and he just looked at me, and I knew what he was going to do," Cabello said. "It was a perfect throw for a good goal."
Prior to the match, Anderson honored its four seniors -- Rodriguez, Olguin, Bryan Catalan and Bryan Molind Reyes. The young Indians will have a week to prepare for Yorktown, who comes to Anderson next Tuesday.
"We do have a week," Spolyar said. "We can work on the finishing runs. We'll work on the secondary runs. For us, as long as we can possess the ball, we can continue to do good things."
The Lions have less time to celebrate as they will honor their seniors Thursday, when they host Tri-Central at Davis Park.
"Maybe we give them a few minutes off at practice from running," Callahan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.