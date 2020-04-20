BLOOMINGTON – In taking over as special teams coach at Indiana this season, Kasey Teegardin understands the responsibility.
Teegardin pointed out the impact of special teams in his first meeting with the position group this offseason. The Hoosiers were 6-0 when they won the field position battle in 2019 and 2-5 when they didn’t.
“To me that has a direct correlation to special teams because if you look at the games that we've lost, losing the field position battle, it has been Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan,” Teegardin said. “So how do we take the next step and beat those teams? You've got to do it with great special teams play, pin the ball deep when you need to, changing the field, breaking big returns.”
Teegardin’s background with special teams included two seasons as the special teams coordinator at Valparaiso from 2012-13. He takes over for William Inge, who left to join Kalen DeBoer as the defensive coordinator at Fresno State. Teegardin coached safeties at IU last season and will continue to assist new safeties coach Jason Jones in coaching defensive backs.
One of Teegardin’s charges will be to clean up a handful of special teams mistakes that proved costly last season.
IU surrendered a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown against Ohio State, which opened up the floodgates for the Buckeyes to rout the Hoosiers 51-10 at Memorial Stadium.
An early fumble on a punt return by IU’s Whop Philyor changed momentum in a 34-27 loss at Penn State. And of course, a missed extra point and onside kick recovered by Tennessee in the fourth quarter doomed IU in a 23-22 loss in the Gator Bowl.
Teegardin wants the core values of special teams play at IU to center around attitude and effort.
“Special teams is more than just a single play in the middle of a series, and we’ve got to take advantage of creating opportunities,” Teegardin said. “But it starts with an attitude and a mindset of going out and knowing how big of a play that play can be and how much that can shift or alter the course of a game and how fast it happens.”
Teegardin has a pair of quality specialists to work with in sophomore kick returner David Ellis and senior punter Haydon Whitehead. Ellis was a pleasant surprise as a freshman returning kicks, ranking fifth in the Big Ten and third nationally among true freshman in averaging 20.7 yards per return.
“Our special teams last year was probably middle of the pack overall, but they did a lot of good things on kickoff returns, just couldn't break the big ones,” Teegardin said. “If you look at it, David Ellis is probably one or two reads away from being the top kick returner in the conference.”
Philyor will be back in the mix to return punts next season as a senior but will be pushed by junior cornerback Reese Taylor. Ellis also will get reps returning punts when drills resume in the fall.
“David Ellis has a natural instinctive vision,” Teegardin said. “He does a great job of feeling the block before they're even there. He gives us an opportunity at both kick returner and punt returner.
“I'm also interested to see the young guys that we have coming in. I think we can throw some of them back there and see what they can do as well. We've got a good stable of returners. It's just a matter of getting them coached up and getting the other 10 guys that are blocking to do their job better.”
At kicker, redshirt sophomore Charles Campbell will get the first crack replacing departed senior Logan Justus. Campbell went 2-for-2 on field goal attempts last season, hitting a 48-yarder against Eastern Illinois and a 41-yarder in the rain against rival Purdue. Campbell delivered in a high-stress situation against Purdue after Justus missed three field goal attempts.
“There was a lot of pressure on him,” Teegardin said.
Teegardin thinks returning sophomore Sean Wracher is the best long-snapper in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, several freshmen and role players will get a chance to break in on return and coverage units. Cornerback Tiawan Mullen and linebacker Aaron Casey excelled on coverage units last season.
“It definitely makes it a lot easier having Big Ten talent at the specialist positions,” Teegardin said. “Now I have challenged those guys to compete with each other, and I told them that no job is safe.
“My firm belief is that pressure makes diamonds, and those guys, when they're on the field there's a lot of pressure on them. They get one play, and it's got to be a game-changer.”
