MARION -- A season some thought might never be completed, ended for the Lapel tennis team and a doubles team from Madison-Grant in the regional Wednesday.
The Bulldogs ran into a typical Delta buzzsaw, but it took nearly two hours for the Eagles to put away the opposition completely.
At No. 2 doubles, the Lapel pairing of Ian Bailey and Nicholas Thalls captured the team’s only set when they pulled off a 6-3 triumph over Jordan Ashton and Riley Windsor. But the Delta duo prevailed 6-3, 6-3 over the final two sets to complete the 5-0 sweep.
“They competed,” said Lapel coach Justin Coomer. “I thought going in we had a chance. As the matches wore on, I think we gained a little more confidence.”
That was certainly the case at No. 2 singles where sophomore Isaac Bair of Lapel had Josef Zacek on the ropes in the first set, needing just one game to win that set. But Zacek steadied himself to win that set 7-5 and then in the second set 6-3, another tight match with many long points.
“He missed a few balls here and there in that stretch,” said Coomer or Bair. “He had won like 15 matches in a row.”
Lapel’s No. 1 singles player, freshman Jacob Erwin gave a good accounting of himself against senior Tanner Southerland before losing 6-2, 6-1. The Bulldogs’ No. 1 doubles team also put up a good fight. Landon Bair and Corbin Renihan lost to the hard-hitting Delta team of Walker Boyle and Brandon Jackson 6-2, 6-4.
The final match had the Eagles’ Adam Altobella defeating Lapel senior Camden Gooding 6-1, 6-1.
“The improvement in this team from Day 1 to now was amazing,” said Coomer of the squad that picked up Madison County and sectional titles along the way in posting a 17-7 record. “I am excited they got to play a full season.”
The Bulldogs graduate three off the seven-man tournament team. Gooding, Bailey and Thalls are the only seniors.
Madison-Grant’s Lance Wilson and Bryce Metzger were defeated by Mississinewa’s Riley Fuqua and Ryan Scott, 6-1, 6-2.
“Mississinewa had a great (doubles) team there,” said Argylls’ coach Tony Pitt. “They had great teamwork and communication. When one of them zigged, the other one knew where to go. Our guys have good chemistry, too, but I would have liked for them to have been able to play more matches together. But because of the virus and injuries, it didn’t happen. But we got to finish a season that we didn’t even know would get started when we began hitting in the summer.”
