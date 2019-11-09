ANDERSON — The horses, the odds and the purses may change, but there’s one thing that is certainly becoming very consistent at Hoosier Park — the driving and training champions.
On Saturday, the final night for live harness racing at Hoosier Park this season, Trace Tetrick and Jeff Cullipher were honored for their season-long accomplishments at the Anderson track.
Tetrick was named the top driver for the sixth straight year and eighth time overall. Cullipher won his third straight training crown. Both are also nationally known. Tetrick is fifth in the United States in driving wins and Cullipher is 10th nationally.
While some of Tetrick’s titles have been in nearly season-long runaways, this year he got a strong test from Sam Widger, who actually led the driver standings for much of the nine-month season.
“Sam can get on a hot streak,” said Tetrick. “He was on one, and we had kind of a bad three-week stretch. Some of the horses I was driving needed to get reclassified.”
Even with eight of the HP titles, Tetrick isn’t taking anything for granted.
“My wins were down a little bit this year,” he said, “but I think my seconds and thirds were better. It was a great season.”
One of his highlights of the year came Saturday night in Race 2 when he piloted Glorious Nite to a win for retiring trainer Charlie Morgan.
“That was great to get him a win in his last start,” said Tetrick. “He has been great for racing and has always been very supportive of me.”
For Cullipher, there is no hesitation of his highlight of the season.
“I’ve had a lot of great horses. But TJ’s Top Pick was so dominant,” he said. “That’s what I have been looking for, an Indiana sire to do that.”
The 2019 season produced more wins for Cullipher than in either of his previous two title-winning seasons.
“I am not used to having a lead like this,” he said. “For the last month, I felt pretty comfortable I would win. This is a great accomplishment. You want to be No. 1. But, honestly, my staff is probably happier than I am. My staff and my family support are a big part of winning this.”
Cullipher also has a training stable of horses on the East Coast. That means his career runs virtually all 12 months of the year.
“I will take a few weeks off around the holidays to spend time with family,” he said. “They sacrifice a lot for this.”
Rick Moore, Hoosier Park’s GM of Racing, has been pleased with the just completed season.
“Another successful season,” he said. “Harness racing is as good here as it is anywhere in North America. You look at the horses that leave here, and no matter where they go, they win. We had a safe season and a competitive season. Those are important things.”
The horses were so good and the track conditions outstanding, and that contributed to a dozen track records either being tied or broken this season.
“These equine athletes just keep getting better,” sazid Moore. “I couldn’t be more proud of the job that (track superintendent) Cooper Keeler did this season. The crew has the track ready for practice in the morning and to race in the evening.”
Hoosier Park is already pointing toward a big 2020 season when the nationally recognized Breeders’ Crown returns to Anderson.
“We had our first meeting about that on Tuesday,” said Moore. “We obviously will have many more. This is an opportunity for us to show everyone what a great facility we have here. I couldn’t be more pleased with the commitment Caesar’s Entertainment has shown to racing here.”
