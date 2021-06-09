ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s all-time leading driver, Trace Tetrick, reached another impressive milestone in his career after he scored career win number 6,000 on Wednesday. It marked a momentous occasion for Tetrick, but in a rare occurrence he had to share the winner’s circle after the judges were unable to separate his mount, Showboat Shooting, and Don Eash’s ER Rufus and declared a dead heat. It was a maiden breaking victory for both Showboat Shooting and ER Rufus after they hit the line together in 1:53.2.
Tetrick entered Wednesday’s 13-race program needing just one win to reach the 6,000-win plateau. After a few narrow misses in the first four races on the card, Tetrick teamed up with trainer Luis Quevedo to find the winner’s circle in the fifth race on the program with the 3-year-old gelded son of Straight Shooting.
Hoosier Park’s vice president and general manager Rick Moore along with Tetrick’s family and friends were in the winner’s circle to congratulate and acknowledge his accomplishment.
Born into a horse racing family, Tetrick grew up around horses and began his career on the southern Illinois county fair circuit. The Geff, Illinois, native started his driving career in 2003 and has since surpassed the $63 million mark in purse earnings in the bike. Tetrick recorded his first win at Hoosier Park in 2006, earned his first title in 2008 and has finished atop the standings in Indiana in each of the last seven seasons. In 2008, Tetrick became the youngest driver or jockey to win a leading title at Hoosier Park after garnering 117 victories that season.
Over the last six seasons, the 34-year-old has averaged more than 470 trips to the winner’s circle and in excess of $4.8 million in purses annually. Last year, Tetrick recorded 436 wins and ranked fifth in North America for the season that was partially abbreviated due to COVID. Tetrick also finished 11th in purse earnings in North America with a total of $4,825,094.
This season, Tetrick will look to secure his 10th overall and eighth consecutive leading driver title at Hoosier Park. Tetrick currently leads all drivers for the 2021 season at Hoosier Park with 107 victories and over $909,000 in purse earnings through the first 45 days of live racing.
Live racing will continue at Hoosier Park on Thursday with a 13-race card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.