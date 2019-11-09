WEST LAFAYETTE – Mackey Arena was rocking as No. 23 Purdue was poised to extend a home win streak that was nearing two years Saturday in a tough early season test against Texas.
But the Longhorns took advantage of a pair of critical Purdue turnovers during a 9-0 run in the closing minutes to send the Boilermakers to their first home loss since the 2017-18 season.
Behind 22 points from junior guard Matt Coleman III, Texas upset Purdue 70-66 before 14,804 at Mackey Arena, snapping Purdue’s 18-game home streak.
Purdue (1-1) lost for the first time at home since falling 64-63 to then No. 14 Ohio State on Feb. 7, 2018.
“We just didn’t finish,” Purdue grad transfer guard Jahaad Proctor said.
Unforced errors played a big role in Purdue’s late demise.
The Boilermakers were up 62-57 after sophomore point guard Eric Hunter made a pair of free throws with 3:14 remaining, then got a defensive stop. But sophomore Aaron Wheeler fumbled a pass out of bounds with 2:55 left. Texas took advantage, with a jumper from forward Gerald Lidell to cut the Purdue lead to 62-59.
Then, after Purdue center Matt Haarms was whistled for an offensive foul on an illegal screen, center Jericho Sims made an inside cut to Purdue’s lead to 62-61.
The run continued when Hunter lost the ball out of bounds after fumbling a pass with 1:39 left. Texas junior guard Jase Ferbes then hit a 3-pointer with 1:21 left to put Texas in front for good, 64-62.
“It was just a lack of concentration,” Hunter said. “We’ve proven that we can pass and catch. We just weren’t concentrating.”
Purdue still had chances down 64-62, but junior forward Nojel Eastern missed a turn-around and Hunter missed a drive in the lane that was partially blocked with 23 seconds left. The Boilermakers got a couple of baskets from Haarms and Hunter late, but Andrew Jones made four straight free throws, and Coleman made two more with 5.7 seconds left to seal the win for Texas.
“We were in a really good position, and we didn’t execute some simple things,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “It didn’t get down to the piece of running an actual play. We just didn’t pass and catch on a couple of plays and dropped the basketball. …
“You’ve got to give Texas credit, but it’s also a hard lesson for us because I felt in that stretch we really beat ourselves.”
With Purdue’s inability to score down the stretch, Painter was asked whether a go-to guy similar to Carsen Edwards from last season needs to develop or if it can be done collectively.
“It’s something that’s going to have to happen organically,” Painter said. “You’ve got different stuff you can run for different people. Whoever is in that position to be able to break people down, Jahaad does a good of breaking people down.”
Painter said Hunter was able to get to the rim twice down the stretch, making one shot and missing another that was partially blocked.
“We got there,” Painter said. “Sometimes you don’t get to where you want.”
Sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic led the Boilermakers with 14 points, making his first four 3-point attempts, all in the first half. Stefanovic scored 12 points in the first half to help Purdue take a 34-31 lead into halftime.
“If he doesn’t come in and shoot the ball the way he does for us in the first half, we’re in a much tougher position,” Painter said. “
Stefanovic missed Purdue’s season-opener against Green Bay with a foot injury but was cleared to play after practicing Friday.
“I was just trying to come in and give some energy off the bench,” Stefanovic said. “My body felt pretty good. I felt good within warmups. I felt good in practice yesterday, so from a physical standpoint I felt fine.”
Proctor and Hunter added 12 points apiece for Purdue. The 7-foot-3 Haarms battled foul trouble in the first half and was unable to establish himself in the post, finishing with nine points and two rebounds. Sophomore forward Trevion Williams provided a lift off the bench with nine points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes.
Gerald Lidell added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns (1-1), who settled down after turning the ball over 11 times in the first half.
“For our guys to be able to come in here and withstand their runs and stay together, continue fighting despite a lot of mistakes, I think it says we can be a really good team,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said.
The loss could knock Purdue out of the Top 25, but it is a learning experience players said they will take into their next game Wednesday at Marquette.
“It shows we need improvement,” Proctor said. “I think that comes from us in practice. Sometimes we get complacent. We got pretty complacent in the game. Once we got over the hump a few times, we didn’t seal the deal.”
