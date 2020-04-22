FRANKTON — Although softball may not have been Audrey Cleek’s primary sport, she was a valuable member of the 2019 Frankton team that finished 17-8 as well as the 2018 sectional champion squad.
As a sophomore, Cleek hit .246 with 14 RBI and fielded .893 at her second base position as the Eagles advanced to regional.
As a junior, she was even better.
Not a power hitter, Cleek hit .313 with 16 RBI and was third on the team with 26 total hits. She led the Eagles with 12 stolen bases and committed just two errors for a sparkling .960 fielding percentage.
On the volleyball court, Cleek developed into one of the finest middle hitters in the area as the Eagles posted a 50-12 record, including the 2018 sectional championship, over the last two seasons.
Last fall, she tallied 175 kills, 32 aces and 43 blocks despite missing time due to injury at the end of the season. She recorded 200 kills as a junior.
Cleek will attend Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis to study medical imaging.
Her is her senior letter:
“First off, I would like to say thank you to those who coached me over my many years of softball. Thank you to my dad, Jack Reese, Brent Condon and of course Jeremy Parker. It’s been a blessing to play for you all, and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. I am so thankful for the memories I have been able to make with you. I will never forget them. Thank you for believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself.
“I would also like to say thank you to the teammates I have had over the years and the bonds that I was able to form with you guys. I will never forget the countless jokes we cracked with one another or how it felt winning sectionals with you. I love you all so much.
“After getting injured during volleyball season and having to miss the last five or six games, I was definitely looking forward to softball. I wanted to be able to finish a season healthy in my senior year. It’s so crazy to think that I played my last softball game without ever knowing it.
“It’s safe to say that softball was never ‘my sport,’ but I am still feeling the same heartbreak as everyone else. I always knew I wasn’t a ‘standout’ player, but I still loved the sport regardless. I had my own goals -- to be my personal best for myself. I didn’t have all the confidence in the world, but that’s where my coaches and teammates came in because I always knew they had confidence in me, when I didn’t have it in myself.
“To the Frankton community, staff, teachers and, of course, my family, thank you for the countless support! It never went unnoticed. I am so thankful for you!
“Lastly, to all of the seniors going through the same heartbreak that I am, I feel for you, but we will get through this together. Only the best is yet to come, and I wish the best of luck to all of you in this next chapter of our lives!
“#1out”