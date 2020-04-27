MIDDLETOWN — Like all spring sports seniors, Shenandoah track and field distance specialist Josh Soden did not plan on his high school athletic career to come to an end the way it did.
That does not mean he did not finish successfully.
Soden’s last run for the Raiders was at the New Haven cross country semistate in the fall, a race he qualified for the previous week at the Delta regional, where he placed 19th with a time of 17:35.8.
Last year at the Mount Vernon track and field sectional, Soden was 12th in the 1,600 meters and was part of Shenandoah’s eighth-place 4x400-meter relay team.
The 2020 THB Sports Spring Sports Elite 11 selection for the Raiders, Soden will remain involved with sports at the college level and beyond. He will run both cross country and track at Anderson University next year while majoring in physical and health education and minoring in coaching.
Soden was also a member of the 2019 regional champion Shenandoah basketball team.
Here is his senior letter:
“These are very difficult times for many people right now. Nobody could’ve expected this to happen the way it did. To not finish senior year is one thing but losing the last season of track was a whole other level of pain for me. I had goals set for this outdoor season and many hours spent training for something that’s now gone. Fortunately, I will be continuing my athletic career of running in college. Yet, for the high school athletes that aren’t, this situation is even tougher on them. Another part that isn’t easy for me is that many of my senior friends now have to accept the reality that not only is this their last year of high school but their athletic career as well.
“That is very difficult to accept, but now it is time to move on. What we must do is live in the moment and find ways to look at this situation from a positive perspective. That is the best advice I can think to give right now. As tough as things are now, think about when all this is over. We all should be even closer to each other than ever before. We’ll come back ready to see the people we care about, and it will be a blast!
“I’d like to end this letter by saying thanks to everyone. First, my family, who have inspired me so much. You have been so loyal to me and have always stood alongside me in any of my decisions. I can’t stress enough how I appreciate all the support from seeing and hearing you all countless times cheering me on while I was on the basketball court or running on the field or track. You guys have been there from the very beginning, and I know you’ll always be. You all may have thought that you were my No. 1 fan(s), though it turns out, I’m your No. 1 fan.
“Next, I want to thank my friends and teammates. The support has been unreal from everybody. I am so glad that I got the opportunity to get to know some amazing people over my high school years. I am also grateful to have participated in sports alongside some great teammates with fun, unique personalities. I will never forget the times when we had fun together, or when we cheered each other on. I will also never forget any of my fellow seniors. Ever since I moved to Shenandoah in seventh grade, I’ve gotten to perform with this incredible group of guys and girls, along with making so many memories. I will never forget the class of 2020.
“Finally, to my teachers and coaching staff, I honestly couldn’t have made it to the point where I’m at without these adult figures in my life. They have acted as great role models and pushed me to do my best, day in and day out. Whether it be in the classroom or on the court/field, I’ve always found motivation through you all. I’ll never forget the lessons I’ve learned from my coaches about perseverance and determination in achieving wanted goals. Those important life lessons helped me become the person and athlete who I am today. I am proud to have performed under the care of great coaches who have always told me to 'go and give it your all' and to 'work hard and do your best.' The best lesson I have learned from my coaches is to mentally be prepared to overcome obstacles. Many of those have been presented in front of me through running and basketball, but my coaches taught me determination and the ability to push through whatever comes my way. I could not be prouder to be a Shenandoah Raider!"