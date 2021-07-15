THB SPORTS AWARDS: Meet the winners

The Herald Bulletin hosted the fourth annual THB Sports Awards on Wednesday night, a virtual event for a second year.
The THB Sports Awards honors high school athletes, coaches and teams for outstanding achievements in the 2020-21 school year.
Find stories on each of the winners as well as the video replay of the ceremony below:
As was the case for most of her athletic career at Shenandoah, Erikka Hill dominated the fourth annual THB Sports Awards by taking home the two most prized trophies for girls athletes.
Prior to the track and field season, Pendleton Heights senior thrower Andrew Harvey set the bar high for his final year in Arabians green.
Jack Scott has set a high bar for multi-sport success during his four years at Anderson Preparatory Academy.
Perhaps no athlete in recent memory exemplifies the phrase “three-sport star” quite like Shenandoah senior Erikka Hill.
Few teams captured the collective imagination this year as well as the Madison-Grant baseball team.
His ability to guide this Eagles team to 19 wins and a trip to the semistate has earned Jeremy Parker The Herald Bulletin’s 2021 Coach of the Year award.
A historic run by Lapel senior Madilyn Carpenter to a podium finish at the gymnastics state finals vaulted her to the top of the stack of incredible 2020-21 memories.
Even when 2021 THB Sports Boys Swimming Athlete of the Year Carson Smitherman and All-THB wrestler Andrew Dietz were not in action, there was a good chance Jason and Amber would be involved anyway
The sternoclavicular joint injury Andrew Bennett suffered in the first round of the football sectional ended his gridiron career, and it very well could have done the same to his basketball career.
In a race determined by just 37 points, Shenandoah claimed its third consecutive THB Sports Program of the Year award for the 2020-21 school year.
A member of the 2018 state champion baseball team from Daleville, JT Nelson also stood at the front of his class in 2021 as the valedictorian.
Make it two in a row in this category for the Anderson girls tennis program.
Lauren Benton also overcame significant educational challenges — as well as being told at one time she would never make it through high school — to not only graduate but do so with a 3.75 grade point average and as a member of the National Honor Society.
From day one, Shenandoah's Jakeb Kinsey always put the team ahead of himself.
Teagan Yeagy helped complete a hungry and experienced team and, following his spectacular spring, has earned the 2021 THB Sports Boys Breakout Award.
Frankton’s Makena Alexander certainly provided a spectacular performance during softball season to capture Breakout Player of the Year.