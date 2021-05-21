The annual THB Sports Awards will return July 14 at 7 p.m.
For the second straight year, the ceremony will be held virtually and will stream at heraldbulletin.com and The Herald Bulletin Facebook page.
In its fourth year overall, the awards show will be hosted by Woof Boom Radio personality and WHBU's voice of high school sports Zach Johnson for the third time.
The annual awards honor area athletes in a number of categories, ranging from in-competition accomplishments to sportsmanship and academic success.
Among the awards that will be handed out are the THB Sports Boys and Girls Athlete of the Year and the Johnny Wilson Awards for boys and girls.
Each THB Sports Athlete of the Year in individual sports throughout the school year is eligible for the overall boys or girls award. Johnny Wilson Award winners must have earned at least two varsity letters in three sports and be nominated by their school's athletic director.
Nomination forms for all of this year's awards categories -- including the community-driven Heart of Sports Award -- will go out to area athletic directors and be linked on the THB Sports Twitter account (@thbsports) on Monday.
Last year's winners included Shenandoah's Silas Allred (THB Sports Boys Athlete of the Year), Lapel's Macy Beeson (THB Sports Girls Athlete of the Year), Alexandria's Rylan Metz (Boys Johnny Wilson Award) and Frankton's Aleyah Rastetter (Girls Johnny Wilson Award).
