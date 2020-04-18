FRANKTON — Her softball coach, Jeremy Parker, described Aleyah Rastetter with the word “competitor.”
Talented and successful no matter the sport, Rastetter was selected as the 2020 Frankton Softball Elite 11 representative and will continue her athletic career at Taylor University next year.
Last season, the centerfielder hit .494 for the Eagles with nine home runs, 11 doubles and 31 RBI. She led Frankton with 43 hits and committed just one defensive error for a .963 fielding percentage. Rastetter also paced the Eagles' pitching staff with a 2.74 ERA and a 5-0 record in the circle.
She was an all-area setter for the Frankton volleyball team in the fall with 916 assists and won a sectional title with both the softball and volleyball teams during her career and was also a starter for the basketball team that advanced to semistate when she was a sophomore.
Here is her senior letter:
“Once the initial closure of school took place, along with continuous news briefs of circumstances getting worse, I knew this day would come. It was just a matter of time.
“In life, every loss is a lesson that you learn from and also makes you stronger. I feel my strength in handling the loss of this season is due to previous lessons from losing. Although difficult to accept, especially in my senior year, safety of lives is more important than any senior or sports activity. We all have a choice to make. We can be part of the problem or part of the solution.
“This is how I reconcile it in my mind.
“God has His reasons for everything. He has a plan. We can all make it through this valley together and come out stronger -- working as one. God wants us to take this time to come together and put our trust in Him. With all of the hurt and pain going on in the world, He wants us to be better and that is what I have been trying to do.
“I have always been a determined student and multi-sport athlete. Both of these have been a huge part of my life. While both are great in shaping one’s positive character, they require a lot of time. There were many times I didn’t even see my family, (unless they were seated in the stands), due to my strenuous schedule.
“This ‘lockdown’ crisis has allowed me to slow down my life drastically and just reflect. I have reflected on myself as a person, my relationship with Christ and my qualities as a softball player and teammate. Everyday, I am asking myself, ‘What can I do to make myself better?’ I have been able to spend a lot of time with my family, which otherwise would not have happened. If I had to give one positive for the virus, it would be that. Not only have I been able to reflect on myself as a person (inwardly), but I’ve been able to work on myself physically as well.
“Every day I am exercising my mind and body for what’s to come -- a college degree and softball at Taylor University.
“Although I am often reminded that I have not played my last softball game, it doesn't make up for this lost season. The heartache is real! I am missing many memorable moments in the final days of being a senior. However, instead of focusing on what’s not going to happen, I want to be grateful for what HAS happened over my high school years as a Frankton Eagle.
“I have earned many honors in both academics and athletics. For this, I am forever grateful. The memories are astounding! However, the relationships I have built with coaches, teachers, teammates and friends are the greatest of all. THANK YOU Frankton staff, coaches, athletics and friends. The moments will not be forgotten.
“Moving forward, I believe in God’s plan and I truly believe that He is working in my life whether that is hard to see or not. God gives HIS battles to HIS strongest soldiers. I am excited for what’s to come and the obstacles that lie ahead of me. It’s only up from here!
“Frankton High School Senior,
Aleyah Rastetter”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.