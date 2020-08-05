INDIANAPOLIS – In any other year, Philip Rivers would have months of repetitions under his belt with his new teammates.
The 38-year-old quarterback might even have perfected his trash talk with friendly adversaries like linebacker Darius Leonard during practice.
But in 2020 – when nothing is as it used to be – Rivers is still trying to connect names with faces inside the Indianapolis Colts’ locker room.
“I’m telling you it’s a little bit of a challenge in these masks and things that we’re wearing,” Rivers said Wednesday during a Zoom call with media. “I feel like I have a better feel offensively, but (I’m) still trying to get the defensive guys down. I’m kind of waiting to catch a glimpse of them with their mask down in front of their locker so I can see their name plate. That helps.”
Rivers signed early in the free agency period in March, but because of restrictions surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus, he didn’t step foot inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center until last week.
And, with all the social distancing and other safety protocols in place, even catching up with familiar faces has its obstacles.
Colts head coach Frank Reich spent three years tutoring Rivers as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the San Diego Chargers from 2013-15. But when the quarterback tried to get his attention on his first day at work in Indianapolis, Reich barely reacted.
The coach was talking with another member of the organization as he walked past the weight room and heard his name. But the passing glance he got at the masked man calling to him sparked no recognition. So he just waved quickly and went about his business.
“Obviously, we’ve got a great relationship,” Reich said, laughing off the interaction – or lack thereof. “When you work with a guy for three years in this business, that’s a long time, and you get close. You grind it out. You go through some big-time highs and lows together.
“There’s something that’s formed in battle there. There’s something that -- going through those times together -- that brings you close.”
Despite the delayed introduction and the unique challenges of their initial interactions, Rivers quickly is forming similar bonds with his new teammates.
When the Chargers announced they would part ways with the franchise quarterback after 16 seasons in February, stories poured out of the organization about the respect he engendered. Teammates raved about his preparation and leadership, and coaches past and present praised his enthusiasm and eagerness to learn new aspects of the game.
He’s been called a natural leader, and he’s already displayed a self-deprecating nature in his brief interactions with local media.
Inside the locker room, he’s being hailed as a passionate competitor.
“I’ve had very minimal interactions with him so far, but I feel like every time I talked to him, he is like a sixth-grade kid ready to play his first day of football,” left tackle Amthony Castonzo said. “That guy loves football more than I think anybody I’ve ever been around. I think it is going to be a fun season playing with him.”
Rivers maintained a group text message with the offensive linemen throughout the offseason and apparently made liberal use of the voice function.
“He likes to do the voice messages, so we would have like a two-minute voice message of him talking about how hyped he is for the season,” Castonzo said. “It’s going to be fun playing with him, and I’m excited to see what he brings.”
General manager Chris Ballard told Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd that Rivers left him a five-minute voice message offering new ideas after the quarterback’s first day in the building.
But it’s not just the players paid to protect him and the guy who signed him offering praise.
Leonard has been the Colts’ resident energy source and hype master for the past two seasons, and he’s quickly found a kindred spirit in the new quarterback.
“It’s the energy that he brings,” the all-pro linebacker said. “(Sunday) night, we’re on the Zoom meeting, and he’s bringing so much juice saying how he’s so ready to get back. Thinking about me, I’m like, ‘OK, I bring juice.’ And then seeing him (Monday) morning, he’s like, ‘I can’t wait to get out on the field.’”
Leonard does have some history with Rivers.
His brother, former linebacker Anthony Waters, was drafted by the Chargers in 2007. As a youngster, Leonard got a chance to see the way Rivers prepared and interacted with his teammates.
The things he’s seen this week are familiar.
“It’s the country guy, very loud, trash talker,” Leonard said. “There ain’t nothing changed but his age.”
Rivers wouldn’t have it any other way.
He takes his responsibility as a leader seriously and said it must be born out of his genuine personality. He also believes it’s just as important for him to adjust to the team as it is for his teammates to welcome him.
He brushed off the tales about his enthusiasm and energy and said those traits already were in ample supply in Indianapolis.
It’s his job to find his fit within the team’s existing chemistry.
“Rather than saying, well, this is how I do it – no. How do we do it here?” Rivers said. “And then I can still be myself and give what’s needed. I think that’s where I’m at right now, and I feel like it’s right on track.”
