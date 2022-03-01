Elementary Basketball Final Regular Season Standings

Boys

School;W;L;Pct.

Erskine;4;0;1.000

Anderson Elem.;3;1;.750

Tenth Street;3;1;.750

Edgewood;1;3;.250

Valley Grove;1;3;.250

Eastside;0;4;.000

Girls

School;W;L;Pct.

Valley Grove;4;0;.000

Anderson Elem.;3;1;.750

Edgewood;2;2;.500

Tenth Street;2;2;.500

Erskine;1;3;.250

Eastside;0;4;.000

Tournament (at Highland)

Girls Opening Round Games (Thursday)

--Edgewood vs. Erskine 5 p.m.

--Tenth Street vs. Eastside 5 p.m.

--(Byes) Anderson Elem., Valley Grove

Boys Opening Round Games (Thursday)

--Valley Grove vs. Edgewood 6 p.m.

--Anderson Elem. vs. Eastside 6 p.m.

--(Byes) Erskine, Tenth Street

Girls Semifinals, Saturday 9 a.m.

Boys Semifinals, Saturday 10:15 a.m.

Girls City Championship, Saturday 11:30 a.m.

Boys City Championship, Saturday 1:00 p.m.

