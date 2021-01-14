FRANKTON — With the Frankton girls basketball offense sputtering late, the Eagles needed the defense to save the day.
That is just what Bailee Webb and company did.
Webb scored all eight of her points in the second half and made two key defensive plays late in the fourth quarter as Class 2A No. 3 Frankton held off Tipton 53-50 in a matchup of teams that could see each other again in the postseason.
With the win, Frankton improves to 16-2 while Tipton sees an eight-game winning streak come to an end in falling to 12-4.
Midway through the fourth quarter, an Ava Gardner layup gave the Eagles a seemingly comfortable lead at 52-41. But the Blue Devils utilized 6-foot-2 sophomore Ashlee Schram to get right back in contention when she scored six straight points.
Meanwhile, the last 10 possessions for the Eagles consisted of six turnovers, 0-for-3 on field goals and 1-for-3 on free throws.
“That’s what we try to preach is that when the offense isn’t doing it’s thing, we’ve got to get stops,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “Tonight in particular, I thought it was about consecutive stops.”
After Schram’s third straight basket pulled the Blue Devils within 52-47, the Eagles did get five consecutive stops before Ella Wolfe — who scored a game-high 20 points — banked in her first 3-point basket with 24.5 seconds left to pull Tipton within 53-50.
Hallie Wolfe then got a steal for Tipton on Frankton’s next possession giving the Blue Devils a chance to tie. But Webb — whose steal ended the three straight Schram score streak earlier in the period — deflected a pass in the backcourt, allowing the clock to keep running and shortening the time Tipton had left to get off a good shot. Ella Wolfe’s 3 missed in the closing seconds, allowing the Eagles to hang on.
“Bailee Webb, I thought had a big game for us,” Hamaker said. “Always, we need her defensive tenacity. We’ve got some other players who can play some good defense, but there’s that extra gear that Bailee has.”
Webb scored six points early in the third, and all eight of her points came while the 5-5 guard was challenging Schram at the basket. She drew two fouls on Schram and was 4-of-4 at the free-throw line. Schram eventually fouled out with 16 points and 18 rebounds, including four on the offensive end.
“(Schram) is averaging six (offensive rebounds), so we’ll live with that,” Hamaker said.
There is the potential the teams could meet again at the Eagles Nest in February, should both win their sectionals. Hamaker is not looking past anyone. He knows Madison-Grant is next on the agenda as the Eagles seek another Central Indiana Conference title.
“The focus is always one team at a time, so the focus has only been on Tipton,” he said. “We’ve got to go up there and continue to play hungry.”
The Eagles will be at Madison-Grant on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Lauryn Bates and Chloee Thomas joined Webb at eight points each with Bates also grabbing 11 rebounds and handing out six assists. Cagney Utterback added seven points for the Eagles.
Gardner had the hot hand early, scoring 11 points in the first quarter as the Eagles jumped out to a 16-4 lead.
The Eagles junior varsity squad rolled to a 46-15 win behind 14 points from Haylee Niccum.
