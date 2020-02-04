LAPEL – The Alexandria girls basketball team stood toe-to-toe with one of the state’s best teams Tuesday night.
In the end, the Tigers lost, 74-57, finishing their season at 10-14 and sending Class 2A No. 3 Monroe Central on to the semifinals of the sectional at Lapel.
A few finishes at the rim here. A couple fewer turnovers there. That’s all it would have taken for Alexandria to send some shockwaves through Indiana girls basketball’s early rounds.
But head coach Greg Warren saw enough of his team to stand proud outside the locker room and praise his young squad that returns nine varsity players next season.
“I told the girls that I’m super proud of them,” Warren said. “They fought hard all night. Monroe Central just came out and hit a few big shots there at the start of the fourth quarter, and we didn’t.”
Alexandria’s Jada Stansberry threw the night’s first punches with a 3-pointer and an 18-footer to give the Tigers an early 5-4 lead. The 5-foot-4 guard worked hard on both ends of the floor, providing 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and constant on-ball pressure that slowed the Golden Bears’ high-powered offense.
“Jada continues to play at a high level for only being a sophomore,” Warren said. “Here speed and ability to get on the ball-handler is amazing.”
Alexandrea junior guard Jenna Reece VanBlair also scored six points in that first quarter as the Tigers led most of the first eight minutes until a pair of late fastbreak layups gave Monroe Central (19-4) a 19-16 lead after one period. VanBlair finished with a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds.
As well as the Tigers were playing, it could have been much better. Seven first-quarter turnovers and seven missed 3-pointers led to easy baskets the other way for Monroe Central.
That continued in the second quarter as Monroe Central built a 34-25 halftime lead. Alexandria was getting open looks both outside and at the basket, but some easy looks just weren’t falling.
“One of our keys on the blackboard was getting to the rim,” Warren said. “We did that. We just have to finish better.”
Monroe Central, meanwhile, seemed to live in the paint. Hannah Bolton scored all 12 of her first-half points on layups or free throws off of layups. Bolton finished with 21 points while her teammate Gabby Beckham had a game-high 24 points.
The Tigers did a better job stopping the Golden Bears’ penetration in the second half, but Monroe Central is ranked for a reason.
After Stansberry’s 3-pointer and Reiley Hiser’s conventional three-point play pulled Alexandria to within 36-31 early in the third quarter, a pair of 3s from Beckham pushed the Bears back in control.
Soon after, Hiser picked up her fourth foul, and the 5-5 junior headed to the bench. Hiser’s work inside was keeping Alexandria within shouting distance when nothing else seemed to work. She scored 12 points on 10-of-11 from the line to go with four rebounds.
“I thought that was the turning point,” Warren said. “We really missed her energy when she went out.”
Alexandria never got closer than seven points the rest of the way but also didn’t trail by double digits until five minutes left in the game. That was when the steam seemed to run out of the Tigers’ offense, and the Golden Bears never stopped scoring. Alexandria finished with 20 turnovers as a team.
Warren said the girls will take a few days of rest before starting their offseason. It’s back to the gym and playing as much good competition as they can find before the 2020-21 season starts.
“We’ve got the quickness and depth with the players coming back that we will be able to spread teams out and cause some real trouble,” Warren said. “It’s a matter of playing against better teams and better competition – like the team we played tonight. That’s where we want to be.”
