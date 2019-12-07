ALEXANDRIA — Two quality boys basketball teams took to the Jungle floor Saturday night in Alexandria.
But one is playing on a completely different level early in the season.
The third-ranked Class 2A Shenandoah Raiders blitzed Alexandria in the first 12 points of the game and never looked back, rolling to a 62-36 winning margin that looks closer than the game actually was.
The trio of junior guards for Shenandoah (3-0) — Andrew Bennett, Jakeb Kinsey and Kaden McCollough — controlled the tempo, the ball and both ends of the scoreboard as the Raiders continually turned the Tigers over and converted those turnovers into quick points.
“I thought, defensively, we really did a great job of messing up what (Alexandria) wanted to do,” Shenandoah coach David McCollough said. “In doing that, we were able to get some transition baskets, either off a steal or a missed shot. I thought Jakeb and Andrew did a great job of pushing the ball, and (there were) some very nice passes from those guys in transition.”
The first basket was a putback by senior Kameron Graddy off a steal by McCollough, who followed with a 3-point basket. After Graddy and McCollough each scored again, a Bennett layup off a Kinsey steal made it 12-0, and the Tigers (2-2) looked spooked.
“Yes, they are really good and try to do a lot of things that we try to do,” Alex coach Marty Carroll said. “They just do them at a quicker pace. I didn’t feel like, in the first half, that we competed. It doesn’t matter what you do at basketball, if you’re not going to compete, if you’re on your heels, especially the way that they play, they are going to attack you.”
Junior Kole Stewart provided a rare highlight for the Tigers as he closed out the first quarter with the rare four-point play after he was fouled on a 3-point shot. That pulled Alex to within 14-6 after the first quarter.
That eight-point margin was as close as the Tigers got the rest of the night.
A 19-2 run in the second quarter for Shenandoah saw to that as the lead swelled to 35-10. McCollough connected on two of his three bombs during the run as the Raiders settled for a 39-15 halftime bulge.
“Kaden hit a couple shots for us, and that gave us a little bit of a gap early,” Coach McCollough said.
Whether hitting jumpers, defending or attacking the basket, the guard trio for the Raiders was outstanding. Bennett led all scorers with 17 points and had four assists, McCollough scored 12 with three steals and Kinsey scored six points but added six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
“Their three guards, that’s what they do,” Carroll said. “The Bennett kid has played more basketball than all of my kids combined.”
They also took care of the ball. The Raiders committed just one turnover in the first half and eight for the game.
“That means we’ve been single digits in every game,” McCollough said. “And we should be, in all honesty, with the kids we have.”
Graddy added nine points and five rebounds for the Raiders.
Senior Brennan Morehead led the Tigers with a hard-earned 11 points.
The Raiders won the junior varsity contest, 48-33. Junior Michael Howard led the Raiders with 26 points while junior Brayden Jacobs paced the Tigers with 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.