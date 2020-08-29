ANDERSON — Indiana’s top 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings were on display at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday as the evening’s 14-race card featured two $41,000 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the freshmen pacing colts. The colts were battling in the third round of their six-round series and closed out a week’s worth of stakes action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park.
PBR Street Gang, with Trace Tetrick in the bike, turned in a dominant performance to capture the first division in 1:52.2. After an uncharacteristic break in his last start, the Brian Brown trainee moved to the lead down the backside and never looked back — scoring a two-length victory over a hard-charging Flirtin Freddy and Michael Oosting. The 1:52.2 clocking equaled his established best. Sent off at odds of 3-1, PBR Street Gang returned $8.80 to his backers at the betting windows.
With the win, the son of JK Endofanera and Love You Always recorded his second win from five lifetime starts. Owned in partnership by Country Club Acres, J. Sbrocco, M. Leeman and L&H Mgmt Services, PBR Street Gang pushed his lifetime bankroll to $40,225.
In the second division, Brookview Bullet and Joey Putnam staged an impressive rally late in the lane to get up in the final strides of the mile to score in 1:51.2. With the win, Brookview Bullet established a new lifetime best and remains undefeated in three starts this season. Slightly dismissed at odds of 5-1, Brookview Bullet returned $12.80 to his backers at the betting windows.
Trained by Justin White, the son of Always A Virgin and Babylon Sister is owned by Eleven Star Stables. Brookview Bullet now sports a lifetime bankroll of $35,338.
Live racing will continue at Hoosier Park on Saturday. The evening’s 14-race card will feature an $18,000 Open Trot and a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-5 sequence.
