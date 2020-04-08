DALEVILLE — The second baseman for the 2019 sectional champion Daleville softball team, Kate VanNess hit .366 last season with 10 RBI and scored 18 runs, second best on the team.
One of seven returning seniors this year for the Broncos, VanNess was 2-for-2 and scored three runs in Daleville’s 11-5 win over Wes-Del in the sectional championship game and will be studying travel nursing at Ball State University next year.
Here is her senior letter:
“Softball.
"It has been my escape for almost my entire life. The fact that my last year with it has been terribly taken away from me and the rest of my seniors is an awful type of pain. This was the most unexpected thing that could have happened, and it’s been hard to accept, but the past four years have been the most amazing I could have asked for.
"There have been so many ups and downs. From winning sectionals for the first time in 25 years our freshman year to barely losing regionals our junior year, it has definitely been a roller coaster of emotions. But, we never lost hope, and we practiced and worked our butts off to become better. We let our failures and losses drive us to do better, and the more focused we were, the better we became.
"This team wasn’t just a bunch of girls playing softball. We were, and always will be, a family, on the field and off of it as well. We have grown bonds that can never be broken, no matter how tough things get. We have grown relationships with each other that will always be there. The closeness of the team really helped us out on the field, too. Since we were so close with one another, we became great at communicating with each other, both vocally and silently. That’s what made us the great team that we are. Being able to communicate to each other about plays and what we need to do to get the outs and the runs, that’s what made us great together.
“I’m excited to see what the future classes do to carry on our hard work. I believe whole-heartedly that if they work hard and have the dedication that we’ve had, they could do amazing things for this team. I can’t wait to come back and watch next year.
"Yes, of course, it is hard not being able to play my last year, but all I can do now is keep my head up, remain positive for the upcoming softball players, be as supportive as possible and remember all of the good times that did happen while being able to play. This group of seniors may be done, but we aren’t any less of a family. Most of us grew up playing together, and we have so many memories that COVID-19 could never take from us.
"Our coaches are the ones to thank for making us the players and team we are today. They taught us to work together, leave everything on the field and, as Mike Rees would say, 'Get, get, get.' (My team will understand that.)
“I guess the only thing I really have left to say is, thank you. Thank you to all of my girls and my coaches for giving me the best four years I could have asked for. And thank you to the sport of softball, for being my escape from reality and for giving me the best family and sisters I could have asked for.”
