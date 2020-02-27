FRANKTON -- Moments after the buzzer, while most of Frankton was celebrating its first girls basketball semistate championship, Chloee Thomas walked over to a pair of South Central players. The two were sitting dejected on the court, just having their hearts broken in the closing seconds.
Thomas, along with teammate Ava Gardner, helped them to their feet.
"I've always been raised that others come before me," Thomas said. "As soon as I realized we'd won, I turned around I saw No. 33, Amber Wolf, sitting on the ground looking like her heart had been ripped out. I bet it was. She was a great athlete and to see her season end like that, her face was red and she was crying. I felt called upon to say something. I helped her up, made sure she was alright, then I went up to the other girl and helped her up. I just said, 'Are you alright? Great game, helluva season.' I just wanted to reassure them and not let it end on a bad note."
A good part of the reason it was Wolf who was crying and not Eagles players was the play of Thomas. It was her blocked shot on the final play of regulation that forced overtime, and she grabbed the rebound of the final miss in the extra period -- her eighth of the game -- that sent Frankton to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for Saturday's Class 2A state championship game against Linton-Stockton.
While Thomas is a perfect fit for what the Eagles do on the court and is a big part of the team's chemistry off the court, it was less than two years ago that she was not even a part of the Frankton school system.
After attending Hamilton Heights schools through her freshman year, Thomas and her family moved to the area, and she transferred to Frankton. Having to start over at a new school was cause for uncertainty for the 15-year-old.
"I was so scared," Thomas said. "I had such a strong friend group at Heights, and I always thought I'd graduate from Heights. Now, coming to Frankton, I had to restart with all my teachers, parents, friends and the whole community. I was scared at first, but once I realized how nice and welcoming Frankton was, it made it 10 times easier."
One of her first Frankton friends -- as well as a volleyball and basketball teammate -- was Lauryn Bates. The two met in Spanish class last year, and Bates knew quickly Thomas was going to fit right in.
"I thought she was just the sweetest person," Bates said. "Usually, new people are kind of shy, but she was extremely outgoing. She wanted to get to know you."
"It took her time to kind of mesh in with everyone," Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. "It helps that she's such a fantastic kid."
"She is so outgoing, and she welcomed everyone in the Frankton community to get to know her," Bates said. "I think she really opened up to us, so it was easier for all of us to connect."
On the court, she has been a force for the Eagles.
Despite a foot injury that slowed her sophomore year, Thomas averaged eight points and four rebounds and has upped that to nine and five this season.
"She's been a tremendous addition," Hamaker said. "I think any time you can get a 6-1 move-in, it's spectacular."
She is not only 6-1, but she is strong and athletic. Her background as a middle hitter on the volleyball court came in handy on that fateful block at the end of the fourth quarter Saturday night.
Along with Maurice Knight's semistate game-winner in 2017, Sydney Tucker's one-woman show in 2018 and JJ Hatzell's clutch semistate 3-point basket a year ago, Thomas's block will forever be a part of Frankton basketball lore.
"I'm not going to foul her, and she's not going to score," Thomas said. "That's what I kept telling myself. I remember it, but I was caught up in the moment and didn't realize what I did until after the fact. It was almost like the volleyball came out in me. My hand found the ball."
Then the final moment of the game. As much as she wanted to celebrate with her team, to no one's surprise, her first thought was for the fallen opponent.
"I didn't know they did it until I saw the video, but no, that does not surprise me one bit," Bates said.
