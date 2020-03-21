ANDERSON -- At tiny Ckass 1A schools, one immensely talented player can make a huge difference. They can turn an also-ran into a contender and a contender into a champion.
Liberty Christian is one such school, and Alayna Thomas has been that player for the Lions' softball team. A leader for a talented senior class, the winning that has coincided with her arrival is no accident.
"She is the great equalizer," LC softball coach Dan Russell said. "We get a lot of players who, the first time they pick up a bat is with us as freshmen. Alayna is experienced. She's very special."
Thomas has been playing softball since she was 5 years old. She is a travel ball veteran, and she has led the Lions to three straight winning seasons -- including two PAAC championships -- while leading the team in virtually every offensive and pitching category.
She is a career .513 hitter, with 94 hits, 98 runs scored, five triples, five home runs and 66 stolen bases. While pitching, she owns a 27-20 career mark and has struck out 456 batters in 287 innings, and the Lions are 38-25 overall in her three seasons.
She has had plenty of help along the way, including five other seniors returning this season.
Outfielder Grace Davidson (.292, 10 RBI), first baseman Martina Brown (.373, 22 RBI), catcher Brianna Greenlee (.228, 11 RBI) and Abby Graham (.278, 14 runs scored) bring plenty of offensive firepower to support Thomas. Shortstop Maddy Harmon will be a welcome addition after being limited to just six games last year due to injury. She hit .351 with 19 RBI as a sophomore.
The senior class will be helped by the continuing development of junior Giana Thigpen (.435) and sophomore Mady Rees (.212) as well as sophomore Maddie Mercer, a defensive specialist in centerfield.
"(Rees) is such a hard worker and a great athlete," Russell said.
Thomas will attend Indiana Wesleyan University next year and, with the demands that go with studying nursing, does not plan on playing collegiate softball.
With her senior high school season on hold and in jeopardy due to the COVID-19 restrictions, she is coming to terms with the possibility she may have already played her last softball game.
"Those thoughts have crossed my mind, and it's nothing short of heartbreaking to me," Thomas said. "Softball has been a huge part of my life since I was little, and the thought of never getting to play again is tough to swallow. But I'm pretty happy with how I've impacted Liberty softball the last couple years."
Russell said that impact goes beyond results on the diamond.
"The other girls look up to her. They really respect her," he said. "The (sports media group) at Liberty wanted to do an interview with her, and we thought maybe they could talk to a couple of the other girls first. They said they wanted Alayna to go first, not because they were afraid of being interviewed but because they respect her so much."
"It's definitely an honor, especially being close to some of those people that are on the sports marketing and management team," Thomas said. "It was definitely an honor and privilege. I did feel very respected, and I'm happy that they chose me to go first."
Always optimistic, Thomas and her teammates are still preparing for the upcoming season, in whatever form that may take.
"Personally, I've planned on physically preparing for a game as soon as possible," she said. "But, also, I'm mentally preparing for the worst of the season being suspended completely. I'm trying to stay positive and optimistic about the whole situation."
Russell hopes his team does get that chance, although he admits that may result in just a handful of games before the tournament would start.
The toughest part for the players is that those decisions are out of their control.
"When I first got the news that the season was suspended, it was difficult to hear, but I understood why it was happening," Thomas said. "I understand it's for the best, but it's still difficult knowing I'm a senior and I might not get to play again."
